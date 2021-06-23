The best XM4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

In both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the XM4 is a weapon that can melt enemies and cause plenty of grief.

As one of the earliest assault rifles in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, the weapon is accessible to everyone. Overpowered weapons like the MG 82 need to be unlocked first, but anyone can pick up an XM4.

The XM4 functions very similarly to the Modern Warfare M4A1. They both have a high rate of fire, decent damage, and some fantastic accuracy to hold it all together. They are easy weapons to get used to and great for new players to use.

However, just because the weapon is accessible to everyone doesn't mean it isn't competitive. With the right attachments, veteran players can tear through enemies fast with the XM4.

The best attaachments for the XM4 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

As with most Call of Duty: Warzone loadouts, the goal is to work with the strengths that a given weapon has and compensate for its weakness. For the XM4, versatility is key, but the overall damage range and recoil receive a boost.

Attachments for the XM4 in Warzone Season 4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5" Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Optic: Microflex LED

The first attachment is the muzzle Agency Suppressor. Almost all assault rifles in Warzone, regardless of their game of origin, will use a suppressor. They offer effective damage range, sound suppression, and recoil control. Some will even offer bullet velocity increases.

Then there is the 13.5" Task Force Barrel, which offers much of the same laundry list of statistics to the weapon. The barrel and the muzzle are perhaps the most important pieces to the puzzle, as each offers up three to four major stats without weaknesses that affect the XM4 too much.

Like the muzzle, the Field Agent Grip is a must-have attachment in Warzone. It is the best recoil attachment that players can use, and it will help with both vertical and horizontal recoil control.

Large magazine capacities are a necessity in Warzone for multiple enemies and armor. The XM4 is best suited for the STANAG 60 Rnd magazine. Players can use the fast mag version, but it will cost ADS speed.

Finally, there is the choice of optic or stock. The Microflex LED is listed, but a 3x can be used as well. If players don't need an optic, then there is room for the Raider Pad stock.

Edited by Gautham Balaji