The best M4A1 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The M4A1 assault rifle has remained in the Call of Duty: Warzone meta longer than any other weapon.

The AR dominated Verdansk when players first dropped into the battle royale known as Warzone. Since the launch of this genre-changing Call of Duty mode, the M4A1 hasn't faltered.

With the changes in Season 3 and now in Warzone Season 4, the M4A1 went largely unaffected. It is almost a guarantee that this weapon will once again run Verdansk '84 in this new season.

The best loadout for the M4A1 in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

The most effective loadout for the M4A1 in Warzone Season 4 is fairly similar to past seasons. It has been kitted with the same attachments and done well with them for most of its time in the battle royale.

With the integration of the Black Ops Cold War, the focus has been on that game's weapons and equipment. Still, die-hard Modern Warfare and Warzone fans are always going to grab a loadout with the M4A1 ready to go.

Attachment

Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

: VLK 3.0x Optic Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Stock M16 Grenadier

: Stock M16 Grenadier Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The VLK 3.0x Optic is a top-tier sight in Call of Duty: Warzone. It provides a clear visual of enemies from a variety of distances. Those up close or farther away will be lined up and knocked down.

The Monolithic Suppressor may be the most popular attachment to come out of Modern Warfare. Not only does it provide sound suppression to the M4A1, but it also ups the weapon's effective damage range.

For the barrel attachment, use the Stock M16 Grenadier. Damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control receive great boosts while only dropping the ADS and movement speeds slightly.

Movement speed is also reduced with the Commando Foregrip under-barrel attachment. The pros are more recoil stabilization and overall stability while aiming with the M4A1 in Warzone.

Bro I’m not even gonna lie to you when I say this but the m4a1 is a machine in warzone! — Aaron | Viperfyy (@viperfyy) June 16, 2021

The 60 Round Mags ammunition attachment adds more ammo to the weapon. This increases reload time and lowers ADS and movement speeds. It ensures damage is done, though, without reloading as often.

Edited by Srijan Sen