COD Warzone: Best loadouts for MG 82 in Verdansk

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 started with a bump. Fans were disappointed to see that Raven Software had again messed up the weapon balancing and added a new weapon that is far more powerful than it should be.

The MG 82 LMG is one of the newest weapons to be added to Warzone, alongside the C58 assault rifle and the Nail Gun. However, within 24 hours of its release, players got the notion that this weapon was broken because of its time to kill. At a time when Raven has promised to reduce the average time-to-kill in Warzone, it released a weapon that kills within milliseconds.

Considering the fact that it is an LMG, players get the advantage of shooting over a hundred rounds before any reload is necessary. Paired with an overpowered time-to-kill, it won't be difficult for a single player to wipe out an entire squad with a single magazine.

Similar to what players already experienced from the Bruen meta last year, overpowered LMGs encouraged gatekeeping of the gas, making late rotations almost impossible.

While Raven Software has announced a nerf for the MG 82 soon, players might want to try their hands at the powerful once before it is balanced out. Here are the best loadouts for MG 82 that players can try out in Warzone.

Best MG 82 LMG loadouts in Warzone

Image via Activision

There are two great ways to build this weapon for fast-paced action on Warzone. The perks players should use with this weapon are:

Quick fix.

Amped.

Overkill.

Players can use whatever tactical and lethal suits their playstyle. The Overkill perk is to carry an SMG like the Mac-10 on the side to help with close-quarter combat.

#1 - MG 82 Loadout for aggressive playstyle

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor.

Barrel: 17.1" Match Grade.

Optic: Axial Arms 3x.

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip.

Ammunition: Fast Mag.

The addition of the Fast Mag allows the weapon to reload faster, and because it is an LMG, there is no further requirement to increase its magazine capacity.

#2 - MG 82 Loadout for passive playstyle

Muzzle- Agency Suppressor.

Barrel: 16.4" Task Force.

Optic: Axial Arms 3x.

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip.

Rear Grip- Serpent Wrap.

This loadout will encourage a slightly slower gameplay, but with an SMG on the side, all situations should be taken care of. Most of the attachments will remain the same, except for the Barrel and the addition of a Rear Grip. Mobility will be affected, but players should not feel any recoil with this set-up.

