Call of Duty: Warzone's MG 82 nerf announced merely 24-hours after its release

Call of Duty Warzone has just released Season 4 and a ton of new content has been added with this update. Similar to every other season, this new season also introduced a host of new operators, tying it up to the Adler-Stitch story arc, with another antagonist making their way as the main operator highlight for this season.

With new operators, players also have new weapons to experience in Warzone. These inclusions come alongside some balance changes for existing weapons in the game. Among the new releases are the MG 82 LMG and C58 Assault Rifle. While most players are satisfied with the assault rifle, MG 82 LMG has become a nightmare soon after release. There are multiple complaints coming out suggesting that the MG 82 is completely broken in Warzone.

It seems like Raven Software has not taken its promise to increase the time-to-kill average in Warzone too seriously. Warzone players have seen multiple updates where completely broken weapons were added to the game. There was the Bruen meta, and the Mac-10 meta more recently, where gamers were just melting enemies within milliseconds in Warzone.

Raven Software set to nerf MG 82 in Warzone soon

According to recent developments, the MG 82 meta is not going to last long in the game. Raven Software has tweeted about the weapon, admitting that it is broken and that a nerf is on the way.

The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk.



Element 115 is off limits in #Warzone so we will be making an adjustment to this Weapon soon. ☢️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 18, 2021

While most players will be happy with this development, some of the abusers who spent their money grinding out the battle pass to tier 15 on the first day to unlock the paid blueprint will not welcome this news.

MG 82 can be found as ground loot in Verdansk, which makes it even more dangerous, as any player can pick up a broken weapon. Fully stacked loadout weapons may fall against it, making it an unfair fight. The clip below shows the insane time-to-kill on the weapon and why it clearly deserves the nerf.

Season 4 is yet to get a smooth run in Warzone, with the MG 82 LMG and the armored truck both being chopped off the game as they were being exploited by players.

