The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone Season 4

The CR-56 AMAX was introduced in Modern Warfare Season 4 and is still a popular weapon in Warzone Season 4 with Black Ops Cold War as the focus.

This assault rifle was hands down the most popular weapon from MW used in Warzone for quite some time. At the start of Season 4, it finally received a nerf from Raven Software.

The goal was to "shake up the long-range space," allowing other weapons to be just as viable. The CR-56 AMAX saw some of its damage output reduced, but in Warzone, it can still shred with the best of them.

The best loadout for the CR-56 AMAX in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

While it may not be considered the best assault rifle in Warzone after the Season 4 update, the CR-56 AMAX is still a forceful weapon with the right loadout and in the right hands.

wow, now that's some major weapon changes in Warzone Season 4.



Amax receives another nerf, and the scah received some love, going to be fun to have a play around with them all :) pic.twitter.com/mSIBwlRSet — BennyCentral (@BennyCentral) June 17, 2021

Regardless of the nerf, a great loadout can put the CR-56 AMAX right back on top. It can remain one of the best overall weapons to use in Verdansk '84. It's like the nerf never even happened.

Attachments

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

The VLK 3.0x Optic is the most viable for the CR-56 AMAX in Warzone. The magnification allows players to line up shots from just about any distance, near or far.

The Monolithic Suppressor is arguably the best attachment in all of Warzone. Increased range and bullet velocity are great pros of this muzzle. It also keeps the shots silent.

For the barrel, the XRK Zodiac S440 is the key to regaining the weapon's former glory. Damage range, bullet velocity, and overall recoil control are huge boosts, worth the cost of a bit of mobility.

Amax is still the best AR at distance after three nerfs, disappointing. #Warzone — Surge606 (@surge606) June 17, 2021

Commando Foregrip is another attachment worth the trade-off. This underbarrel attachment is all about stability for the CR-56 AMAX. Movement speed being reduced is no big deal when the opposite end sees the AR become a laser beam.

Last is the ammunition attachment, 45 Round Mag. ADS time is lowered slightly, but the CR-56 AMAX is a Warzone weapon worth the focus on damage. Having more bullets before reloading means more shots to hit and kills to rack up.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod