When is the nerf for the MG 82 coming to Warzone?

Season 4 in Warzone just started this week, and one of the brand new weapons was the MG 82. It didn't take long for players to see the potential in the devastating light machine gun.

The MG 82 has the fastest fire rate in light machine gun class within Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. On top of the super high fire rate and decent damage per shot, the weapon has virtually no recoil. Players using the MG 82 in Warzone have essentially stumbled onto a laser beam of a weapon that rips through enemy players with ease.

Naturally, the community has already called for nerfs on the ridiculous MG 82, which has caused problems like other Black Ops Cold War weapons in the past. Even options like the AMAX have taken a back seat, especially with the latest round of nerfs to go along. However, there is some good news for Warzone players, and they may not need to deal with the MG 82's power for very long.

Warzone developers confirm that a nerf for the MG 82 is on the way

Raven Software, the developer in charge of balancing Verdansk and Warzone, confirmed that the MG 82 would get a nerf. On June 18, Raven Software posted on Twitter to confirm the good news for all Warzone players.

In a lighthearted way, Raven Software admitted how strong the weapon is and made a joke of the situation. They compared the MG 82 to a Pack-a-Punched weapon from Zombies.

"The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk. Element 115 is off limits in Warzone, so we will be making an adjustment to this weapon soon."

There is no exact date yet for when MG 82 will receive the nerf in Warzone, but it will likely be before an entire update is released. Rather, there could be a hotfix that changes some of the stats on the light machine gun before any major updates. Hopefully, the changes won't take too long for the weapon tuning.

What will be nerfed on the Warzone MG 82 is also up in the air. The weapon is made for a fast fire rate, so it's not likely that it will change. Rather, the recoil may be adjusted so that players need to control the firestorm of ammo that flies at enemy players in Verdansk.

