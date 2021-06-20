COD Warzone: Best C58 Assault Rifle Loadout for Verdansk

Call of Duty Warzone introduced three new weapons at the start of Season 4. The first one was the broken and overpowered LMG, MG 82. The other two are pretty much balanced weapons. The C58 assault rifle and the Nail Gun have both impressed players in Warzone.

Warzone players might want to explore the C58 as a primary weapon. While it lacks the high fire rate like other weapons in the same category, it is still a decent weapon that can compete against majority of the Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons in Warzone.

To get the C58, players need to grind out the Battle Pass to level fifteen to unlock it for free. Purchasing the Battle Pass gives players a fair headstart, and that might be enough to unlock the weapon if players want to get their hands on it without the time consuming grind.

The weapon might require a higher skill level to get the best results from it, but in Warzone, skill ceiling really makes no sense. The DMR was supposed to require higher skills, but players wrecked havoc with it for weeks, forcing Raven Software to ultimately nerf the weapon.

Best loadout for C58 in Warzone

Image via Call of Duty

This build is specifically made for primary AR playstyle. Since C58 lacks the fire rate, Quick Fix will be necessary to help regenerate health after close fights. This gunsmith build is best for long range play and therefore, the Overkill perk is necessary to keep on a weapon that will assist in close range fights. The best options for secondary with this weapon are the Mac-10 or the PPSh-41:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7" Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Players can use lethals and tacticals of their choice. The build will make use of the Agency Suppressor that gives the weapon an extra kick at bullet velocity, increasing the damage range, while also keeping it silent. This build also opts for a bigger magazine to help finish kills with a single clip.

Edited by Gautham Balaji