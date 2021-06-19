The best LC10 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The LC10 has remained a dominant submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

When the LC10 was introduced into Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, it immediately rose to the top tiers of the SMG class. Since then, it hasn't been toppled one bit.

This SMG can work better at longer ranges than most of its companions while still dealing deadly damage up close. It makes a good option to run alone or paired with another primary weapon in Warzone.

The best loadout for the LC10 in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

The best loadout for the LC10 in Warzone does not focus on one single aspect of the gun. This is unlike many other weapons that rely on boosts in a specific area to perform well.

Instead, the LC10 gets a set of attachments that make it excel in a variety of ways. It becomes an extremely versatile submachine gun that can get just about any job the player needs done.

Attachments

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 13.9" Reinforced Heavy Barrel

: 13.9" Reinforced Heavy Barrel Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Magazine : 42 Rnd Speed Mag

: 42 Rnd Speed Mag Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Sound Suppressor muzzle attachment is the best choice for the LC10 in Warzone. It is imperative that players stay quiet so they don't appear on the mini map and so enemies can't hear the shots coming from the SMG.

The barrel attachment should be the 13.9" Reinforced Heavy Barrel. Sprinting move speed and aim walking speed are lowered just slightly, but it receives great boosts to effective damage range and bullet velocity.

Regaining some of the mobility is the primary function of the SAS Combat Stock. Its shooting movement speed is increased a bit and aim walking movement speed is put higher than it was before the barrel negated it.

An SMG should be a fast moving weapon in Warzone. The 42 Rnd Speed Mag will ensure there are enough bullets to finish a fight and when a reload is needed, guarantee it will be done quickly.

The final attachment is a fan favorite. The Airborne Elastic Wrap increases the LC10's aim down sight speed and flinch resistance while zoomed in on a target. Small mobility decreases come with it, but they are nothing to worry about.

