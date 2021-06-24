The best AS VAL loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the AS VAL has gone through plenty of changes from overpowered to underused. At this point in Season 4 of Warzone, the AS VAL has found a balanced spot on the list of assault rifles and can be a fantastic stealth option.

When close enough to enemy players, the AS VAL has one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone, especially when compared to other assault rifle options. Plus, the integral suppression barrel frees up a slot on the weapon for loadouts. It's a versatile weapon with plenty of potential.

The AS VAL excels at medium to close range, but it needs some help in terms of attachments. There is a lot of recoil to deal with and the ammo capacity can be a problem, especially in a game where every enemy has armor plates on. However, the right loadout can make a world of difference on the deadly AS VAL.

The best attachments for the AS VAL in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

When creating a loaodut in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is always to enhance the strengths of the chosen weapon and compensate for its weakness. For the AS VAL, that means working with the high damage output, and making up for low capacity and control.

Best attachments for the AS VAL in Warzone

Barrel : VLK 200mm Osa

: VLK 200mm Osa Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition : 30 Round Mags

: 30 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

The VLK 200mm Osa barrel is an attachment that separates the AS VAL from most other assault rifles in Warzone. It has an integral suppressor, which means it has a barrel and a muzzle in one attachment. It frees up a new attachment slot while also providing increased damage range and bullet velocity.

Most assault rifles use the Commando Foregrip, but the AS VAL needs some additional control. Using the Merc Foregrip can provide that control without losing too much ADS speed. Plus, it will help with close quarters hip fire.

Stippled Grip Tape in the rear grip will help with the ADS speed of the weapon. The other attachments will hurt the ADS speed, so an attachment is needed to at least even out some of the losses.

For ammunition, the AS VAL needs at least 30 Round Mags. Base ammunition is already low enough, and 30 rounds is the bare minimum for a weapon in Warzone.

Finally, the VLK 3.0x Optic is always a good default optic for assault rifles. However, if players don't want an optic, either Sleight of Hand or a stock can be swapped in.

Edited by Gautham Balaji