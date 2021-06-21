The best MAC-10 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The MAC-10 remains the strongest close-quarter submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

Since entering Warzone with its arrival in Black Ops Cold War, the MAC-10 has been a force to reckon with. This SMG has maintained its dominance even with several nerfs and adjustments to the weapon.

Meta weapons are in once again during Warzone Season 4, meaning the MAC-10 takes on a solid role, with many players opting to use it. It is perfect for mid to close range fights, rushing enemies and peeking corners.

The best loadout for the MAC-10 in Warzone Season 4

There really isn't a submachine gun that lives up to the hype more than the MAC-10. While Warzone is vast with its Verdansk '84 map, players often find themselves in close-range engagements.

Pair the MAC-10 with a sniper or long range assault rifle, and the entire setup will be unstoppable. This aggressive SMG fires rapidly, allows for quick movement and has incredible bullet velocity to improve with the best loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 5.9” Task Force

: 5.9” Task Force Magazine : STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag

: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Raider Stock

The Sound Suppressor takes the MAC-10 and turns it up a notch. It gives the SMG a 15% increase in bullet velocity, aim down sight speeds and sprint to fire speed.

The MAC-10 sees a similar boost with the 5.9" Task Force barrel. Damage, effective damage range, and bullet velocity are greatly increased. The negatives are found in max starting ammo and both recoil control axes.

The STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag reverts some of the ammunition issues brought on by the barrel attachment. Reload quickness has decreased just a bit, but overall ammo capacity is upped.

For the handle attachment, go with the Speed Tape. There are zero negative effects from using Speed Tape. Instead, it simply gives a 10% increase to aim down sight time.

Finally, the Raider Stock gives back some mobility. HIp fire accuracy is tanked, but aim walking movement speed and sprint to fire time are boosted to allow the MAC-10 user to rush into the fight in Warzone.

