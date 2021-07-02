Why FARA 83 & CW MP5 setup is great for every Call of Duty: Warzone situation

Call of Duty: Warzone just hosted the World Series of Warzone, where multiple pros battled against each other to win the coveted title in the very first edition. While it is highly entertaining to watch pros from the NA and EU regions battle it out, there is also a lot to observe and learn.

The first thing casual players pick up from pros is their loadouts. Most pros play the game with meta weapons and attachments. While there is still a huge learning curve behind mastering each weapon, the job becomes easier if players know which attachments go on which weapon.

Most pros in the World Series of Warzone were rocking the FARA 83 and CW MP5 loadout. It is an aggressive build meant to slay opponents by pushing them. The CW MP5 is not news in the SMG category as it has been a trustworthy companion for Warzone players for long.

However, The FARA 83 is not always the first choice in the assault rifle category. There are tons of other powerful options like the AMAX and the newly released C58. However, the FARA 83 seems to be the top choice of the pros.

Below are the best possible gunsmith builds for both weapons.

Best class setup for FARA 83 and CW MP5 in Warzone

The gunsmith builds for both the weapons will focus on accuracy and speed. With the CW MP5 being a close-range weapon, it must be snappy and accurate.

The FARA 83 will shred in long and medium ranges. With 3x optic, players can easily take down hardscoping snipers from atop rooftops and windows.

FARA 83 class setup

The FARA 83 in Warzone (Image via Twitter)

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK Bar

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 RnD

The huge magazine size will ensure players can finish opponents in a single spray. Suppressors add bullet velocity and ADS speed, making it very snappy and easy to lock on to opponents.

Players need to use the aim assist, and the best way to do it is to use the Suppressor.

CW MP5 class setup

The CW MP5 in Warzone (Image via Twitter)

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 50 RnD Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

The main reason to use this weapon is its fire rate and 3 level damage break-up. Many might argue the Mac-10 is better, but players can also trust the MP5 for medium ranges as it beams, and the TTK is perfect for all situations in Warzone.

All that players need to do is copy the loadout and practice with it in Verdansk, and they should be ready to beam opponents in no time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer