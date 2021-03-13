Twitch hackers caught-in-action: Mara from Call of Duty exposes a couple cheating on live stream

Alex Zedra, popularly known as Call of Duty's Mara, recently exposed a couple who use hacks in Warzone while streaming on Twitch.

After I called her boyfriend out as well for hacking. BeardedBanger pic.twitter.com/f9HPghS9qJ — A L E X ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 💕 (@Alex_zedra) March 12, 2021

According to the clip shared by Alex Zedra; the two streamers, IcyVixen and BeardedBanger, used hacks during a Warzone tournament hosted by Zedra. BeardedBanger even went on to brag about his achievements as a streamer on Twitch and showed off his kill-death ratio on the live stream.

Both streamers have since been banned from Twitch. Considering the rate at which hackers have been influencing Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision has a major task ahead of it.

Rise of hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone

Hackers and cheats have been pertinent issues since the inception of multiplayer games. This isn't the first instance of Warzone hackers receiving bans from Twitch. Despite Activision's best efforts, the Call of Duty: Warzone community has been constantly plagued by in-game hackers.

The problem has risen to such an extent that despite having banned more than 300,000 hackers across the globe, there are multiple console players who turn off crossplay to avoid in-game hackers on PC.

As revealed in the clips made public by Alex Zedra, IcyVixen and BeardedBanger were clearly using wallhacks or aimbots in Warzone. Both players used the cheats and hacks while streaming on Twitch to their individual communities.

The quick response from Twitch to suspend IcyVixen and BeardedBanger's accounts has earned the streaming platform some appreciation from the Call of Duty community.

Here are a few tweets from users that appreciated Twitch's efforts:

Me reporting those two pic.twitter.com/5N7ABmxlfZ — Milkman157 (@Milkman763) March 13, 2021

Well deserved!!! Glad we were all able to help and sorry that happened to you! — Raging AxeMan (@RagingAxeMan) March 13, 2021

Lol i was watchin HE WAS BIG HACKING, ALL HEAD SHOT LOCK ON , BOOM HE GOT BANNED LIVE STREAM I KNOW HE MAD ASF — BIG STEPPA WATERS (@ItsBobbyWATERS) March 13, 2021

She changed her Insta bio. She mad. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KsQsvUieUV — Autumn Neil (@aneil93) March 13, 2021

As the number of hackers and cheaters continues to rise in multiplayer games, the gaming community needs to stand together to tackle them.

Despite the developers doing as much as they possibly can, there will always be people willing to pay for such malicious applications for something as meager as an improved K/D ratio in the game.