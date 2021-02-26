Call of Duty Warzone: How to play the new Zombies Outbreak event in Season 2

To celebrate Season 2 in Call of Duty Warzone, Activision has released the Zombies Outbreak event along with a revamped version of Verdansk.

will crash and cause a zombie outbreak ofc — BBarguthi - HeroTK (@BBarguthi1) February 20, 2021

The Zombies Outbreak event is currently live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and is scheduled to end on March 11th. Players are presented with two sets of nine objectives during the course of this event.

One of these sets is specifically for Warzone, while the other is for the new Outbreak game mode in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Completing all nine challenges from the Zombies Outbreak event in Call of Duty Warzone rewards players with an in-game weapon blueprint.

To participate in the Zombies Outbreak event during Season 2 in Call of Duty Warzone, players will need to complete the nine challenges presented to them. These challenges are supposed to be completed while in a game of Warzone in Verdansk.

Zombies Outbreak event in Call of Duty Warzone

Advertisement

Completing all nine challenges from the Zombies Outbreak event designated for Call of Duty Warzone will reward players with the "Teal Gun" rare handgun blueprint. Here's a list of all the nine challenges as well as how to complete them in Warzone,

Advertisement

Kill 25 Zombies with headshots - Players will need to take out at least 25 zombies with a headshot to complete this challenge.

- Players will need to take out at least 25 zombies with a headshot to complete this challenge. Eliminate 100 Zombies - Activision has revealed that zombies can be found at the new "Shipwreck" POI in Call of Duty Warzone's map, Verdansk. Players will need to kill a minimum of 100 zombies to complete this challenge.

- Activision has revealed that zombies can be found at the new "Shipwreck" POI in Call of Duty Warzone's map, Verdansk. Players will need to kill a minimum of 100 zombies to complete this challenge. Use lethal equipment to kill 25 Zombies - Try and lure a horde of Zombies into an armed C4 to cause a massive explosion and kill multiple zombies at once.

- Try and lure a horde of Zombies into an armed C4 to cause a massive explosion and kill multiple zombies at once. Use vehicles to eliminate 25 Zombies - Run over any undead creature they see with an ATV or any other small device.

- Run over any undead creature they see with an ATV or any other small device. Eliminate 5 Zombies in a single match 5 times - For this challenge, head over to the Shipwreck POI in five various matches. As long as players are running into hordes of zombies at the POI, completing this challenge shouldn't be difficult at all.

- For this challenge, head over to the Shipwreck POI in five various matches. As long as players are running into hordes of zombies at the POI, completing this challenge shouldn't be difficult at all. Use shotguns to eliminate 25 zombies - Try and get the zombies to form a horde. Using a shotgun at close range can deal massive damage to the horde and allow the player to complete this challenge quickly.

- Try and get the zombies to form a horde. Using a shotgun at close range can deal massive damage to the horde and allow the player to complete this challenge quickly. Rapidly kill 2 or more zombies 3 times - Earn a quick double-kill or higher on zombies for at least three times. There is no compulsion for players to complete all three instances in a single game.

- Earn a quick double-kill or higher on zombies for at least three times. There is no compulsion for players to complete all three instances in a single game. Use pistols to eliminate 25 zombies - Any pistol in Call of Duty Warzone, including the one that players start with, should be enough to complete this quest. All that players need to do is aim for the head to deal maximum damage to the zombies and complete this challenge quickly.

- Any pistol in Call of Duty Warzone, including the one that players start with, should be enough to complete this quest. All that players need to do is aim for the head to deal maximum damage to the zombies and complete this challenge quickly. Eliminate 25 zombies before the first circle closes. To rack up as many zombie eliminations as possible before the first circle closes, players are advised to execute a direct drop at the Shipwreck POI to start eliminating zombies from the very beginning of the round.

The Teal Drop rare handgun blueprint (Image via Activision)

Players can queue into a Call of Duty Warzone game to compete for the exclusive blueprint from the Zombies Outbreak event.