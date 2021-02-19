Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 arriving on February 25

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is on the way this month, and there's plenty of content for players to get excited for.

The trailer and roadmap for Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone were officially released today. The new season will drop on February 25, 2021.

As expected, there will be a new Battle Pass that carries over between both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. In terms of content, players can expect the same outline as Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War. There will be new maps, new weapons and new cosmetics.

The road map only appears to have one new 6v6 map and one multi-team map, but it's likely that other additional maps will be dropped later.

There are also four new weapons shown on the road map with an additional two melee weapons. The first row of weapons will likely be featured in the Battle Pass. They look like an assault rifle and a submachine gun. The next set of weapons look like a new crossbow and a sniper rifle.

The final weapon confirmation was the addition of reactive blueprints in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. These will be in the store for both games, but whether the Battle Pass has any is still a mystery.

New trailer drops for Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Advertisement

A new trailer for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has dropped along with a road map. It starts out with a jungle theme and what appears to be some of the new operators accompanied by Woods. It's hard to tell if that's a new multiplayer map and mode though.

The trailer then shifts to yet another map that will be in Season 2 along with the new Deathmachine killstreak, which may have been shown in Warzone.

The new Zombies mode wraps up the trailer until an ominous ship comes into shot, leaving a weird cliffhanger. Players will receive more information on all the new content as the season progresses.