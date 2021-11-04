How to rank up Operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Call of Duty: Vanguard will give players a decent selection of Operators to choose from.

These are the skins you use while playing multiplayer or taking the trip over to Verdansk in Warzone. Call of Duty: Vanguard will maintain a familiar Operator system like those in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

The big difference is the brand new Operator leveling system introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard. You'll rank up your Operator when you use it to earn all kinds of rewards.

A guide on how to rank up Call of Duty: Vanguard Operator

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Players can level up all of their Operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard. All they need to do is play with the Operator in the game and receive XP toward leveling them up.

This separate type of progression can also be boosted. Operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard have a favorite weapon they like to use, so if players use it, they'll gain additional XP toward ranking up.

Regiments are replacing Clans in this year's Call of Duty. If you play with members of your Regiment, you'll also receive bonus XP in a variety of areas, including your Operator level.

By leveling up the Operator, you'll receive rewards just as you would through leveling up regular Call of Duty: Vanguard rank or reaching the higher tiers of the Battle Pass.

You can get your hands on additional skins for that Operator, including a gold skin, Operator specific calling cards, finishing moves, and further cosmetics that come from the character's backstory.

All Operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard

More Operators will surely be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard as the Seasons progress, including fan-favorite additions from other entries in the franchise.

Until then, there are 12 Operators included with the multiplayer when the game launches on November 5, 2021:

Arthur Kingsley

Beatrice Mercier

Constanze Trude Muller

Daniel Take Yatsu

Halima Zambardi

Lucas Riggs

Padmavati Balan

Polina Petrova

Roland Zeimet

Shigenori Ota

Solange Hardewijk

Wade Jackson

More than likely, players will get further information on these Operators from the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign. There will also be details regarding each one in the Operator menu.

