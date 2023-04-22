Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 to have a Jungle Biome and potential volcano

According to leaker/data-miner HYPEX and 3D Artist Sharp_3D, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will have and/or feature a Jungle Biome. For the time being, there's no additional information about what this new biome will consist of. However, it's safe to say that it will be very different from what's already present on the island and stand out in its own right.

In addition to the new biome, something called "Volcanic Rocks," will also be added to the game next season. Based on speculation, this could be related to the geysers that are located in and around Mega City. However, considering that cracks have appeared on the island, this could be an indication of seismic activity, and hence, signs of a potential volcano.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's Jungle Biome and "Volcanic Rocks" seem to be a throwback to the "OG" days

HYPEX @HYPEX



Thanks to Season 3 will have a Jungle Biome. And Fortnite also added "Volcanic Rocks", which could be related to the geysers near Mega CityThanks to @Sharp_3D for finding this and pointing it out to me! Season 3 will have a Jungle Biome. And Fortnite also added "Volcanic Rocks", which could be related to the geysers near Mega City 🔥Thanks to @Sharp_3D for finding this and pointing it out to me! https://t.co/Mng6SjyC77

The Jungle Biome in question may look very similar to the Stealthy Stronghold POI from Chapter 2. Perhaps Epic Games will bring back the Raptors as well to help suit the theme better. While there's no pictorial representation of this new biome, leaker/data-miner Wensoing has uncovered textures for new plants that could be related to this.

That said, this further provides proof that a new biome is indeed on the way. The only thing that remains unknown is how this new Jungle Biome will take shape. Will it be 'rifted' onto the island like how Mega City was, or be spawned under mysterious circumstances?

Moving on from the biome, the "Volcanic Rocks" that are associated with the geysers could be a hint at seismic activity. Since magma heats up water deep in the Earth's crust to create a geyser, there could be hints of an upcoming volcano. While this is based on speculation, according to theorists, what seems to be an old dormant volcano can be spotted east of Mega City.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



While a huge stretch, there is a theory that Chapter 4 is repeating Chapter 1 Themes reversed



We went from a Rift related Season to a Futuristic one, so could the next be Tropical/Jungle Themed?



What seems to be an old volcano is also near Mega City | THEORY:While a huge stretch, there is a theory that Chapter 4 is repeating Chapter 1 Themes reversedWe went from a Rift related Season to a Futuristic one, so could the next be Tropical/Jungle Themed?What seems to be an old volcano is also near Mega City | #Fortnite THEORY:While a huge stretch, there is a theory that Chapter 4 is repeating Chapter 1 Themes reversedWe went from a Rift related Season to a Futuristic one, so could the next be Tropical/Jungle Themed?What seems to be an old volcano is also near Mega City | #Fortnite https://t.co/OX8Icjdu9O

Given that a volcano has been featured on the island in Fortnite Chapter 1, it's not too outlandish to imagine one popping up next season. That said, if a volcano does arrive, it'll be interesting to see whether or not it interacts with the map or merely exists. With Fortnite now running on Unreal Engine 5.1, it can be programmed to spew out lava from time to time to create a "Floor is Lava" type of situation.

With all that said and done, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 sounds more interesting as the days go by. With just over 40 days left before it begins, players won't have to wait too long to experience things first hand.

Poll : 0 votes