Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 theme leaks ahead of time

According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's theme may have been potentially leaked ahead of time. As per the information shared, in update v24.20, Epic Games added some files for Chapter 4 that are specifically related to palm trees and cacti.

While this could be for a number of things, when combined with the survey skins that are currently in development, it fits into the bigger picture. That being said, the theme for Chapter 4 Season 3 is likely desert/tropical in nature.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 'desert/tropical' theme seems rather interesting

This combined with the survey skins that we currently know are being worked on, it appears that Chapter 4 Season 3 will have a desert/tropical theme



In 24.20, Epic added some files for Chapter 4-specific palm trees and cacti.

Although the theme is speculated to be desert/tropical, this likely does not mean that the entire map will reflect this theme. Perhaps akin to how Mega City was rifted on the island, a new biome type featuring a desert/tropical environment will likely appear on the map in a similar fashion.

Alternatively, a small portion of the island could also be converted to suit the theme. With live events taking place every two seasons since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, this could be how the transition occurs. However, it's left to be seen which part of the island gets the makeover.

Image of the palm leaves texture currently used for destroying the upcoming trees + images of the files I found them in

That said, players shouldn't expect old POIs to make a return. Given that all the POIs on the island are brand new or variants at best, "OG" POIs will likely not be coming back. With Epic Games striving to create something fresh and new every season, repetition is out of the question.

Upcoming skins for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Keeping aside the theme for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, a few survey skins that are currently in development will likely be featured in-game next season. They have a very nomadic vibe to them and will fit in perfectly into the desert theme. While these skins are still in development, given how the final designs rarely change, this is likely the first look at four upcoming skins for Chapter 4 Season 3.

Three of the skins have an underlying Japanese theme despite having a nomadic vibe. This is an indication that Mega City will likely be in-game next season as well. This would make sense as Epic Games spent a lot of time and effort creating the POI.

I'll be giving updates on this as soon as there is more info, currently this is all that there is

With all that said and done, if the leaks are true, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be poles apart from the current theme. The only question left to be asked is how the island will feature a desert/tropical theme. Leaker/data-miner Wensoing will provide an update as soon as there's more information to go on.

