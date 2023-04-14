Fortnite x Star Wars leak hints at Cal Kestis and Palpatine Skins inbound in Chapter 4 Season 2

According to leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, two brand new Fortnite x Star Wars skins will be arriving in Epic Games' popular battle royale title very soon. As such, they're expected to be featured in the Item Shop on May 4, 2023. This lines up perfectly with the Star Wars Day celebration that's held every year in-game.

Furthermore, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor officially releasing on April 28, 2023, it's the perfect time to have yet another full-fledged collaboration in the metaverse. That being said, the identity of the skins is still unknown as of now. However, there are some additional pieces of information pertaining to these upcoming cosmetic items.

The upcoming Fortnite Star Wars skins are codenamed "CirrusVine" and "PlotTwist"

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Codename "CirrusVine":

Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap



Codename: "PlotTwist":

Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe



(I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) The upcoming Star Wars skins seem to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files:Codename "CirrusVine":Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, WrapCodename: "PlotTwist":Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe(I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The upcoming Star Wars skins seem to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files:Codename "CirrusVine":Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, WrapCodename: "PlotTwist":Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe(I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hkQHUbeX13

Despite the skins having a codename, there's nothing to indicate who these skins could be, but there are a few fan theories at play. As stated earlier, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor due to release on April 28, 2023, one of the Star Wars skins is most likely going to be Cal Kestis.

Being the protagonist of the game, it would make sense to have him in Fortnite to cross-promote the launch. Similarly, the upcoming second skin could very well be Palpatine. Although he's unlikely to feature in the game, considering that Cal Kestis is a survivor of Order 66, it would make sense to pair the two for a collaboration.

Ranz @RandomRanz @ShiinaBR If it's not Cal Kestis or Anakin i would like this @ShiinaBR If it's not Cal Kestis or Anakin i would like this https://t.co/WJMqsS4ctH

Given that major Sith characters from the Star Wars franchise are in-game, he's the only one left to be added. While some are speculating that it would also be Bo-Katan Kryze or Grogu, this is unlikely to be true in the slightest. Since they both feature in The Mandalorian, there's nothing connecting them directly to Cal Kestis and Palpatine.

Moving on from the identity of the upcoming Star Wars skins, each codename has a different set of cosmetic items associated with it. CirrusVine will feature an Outfit, Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, Glider, and Wrap. PlotTwist, on the other hand, will feature an Outfit, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, and Harvesting tool.

Will these upcoming Star Wars skins feature as NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We will have a new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration in Chapter 4 - Season 2 featuring not ONLY Light Sabers returning but Force Powers such as:



- Force Lift

- Force Jump

- Force Lightning

- Force Pull

- Force Push

- Force Rip

- Force Script

- Force Vacuum We will have a new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration in Chapter 4 - Season 2 featuring not ONLY Light Sabers returning but Force Powers such as:- Force Lift- Force Jump- Force Lightning- Force Pull- Force Push- Force Rip- Force Script- Force Vacuum

Considering that Darth Vader was featured in-game during Fortnite Chapter 3, there's a fair possibility that at least one of these upcoming Star Wars skins will feature as an NPC as well. If Palpatine does get added to the island, he will likely be included as a Boss NPC. Players will potentially have to defeat him to obtain his Lightsaber.

In addition to Lightsabers, Force Powers could also be added to the loot pool very soon. They were leaked in early March 2023 and are supposedly slated to arrive alongside the next Star Wars collaboration. For now, that's all the information that's available to the player base. Leakers/data-miners should have more solid details towards the end of the month.

Poll : 0 votes