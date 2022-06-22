Fortnite Darth Vader NPC is so overpowered, it i s almost impossible to get his Lightsaber

The Fortnite v21.10 update introduced a lot of new features this morning. It was the first major update for Chapter 3 Season 3, and Epic Games started it off with a bang. The update introduced new challenges, new events, new cosmetics, and new NPCs on the island. One of those new NPCs is the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader.

Darth Vader was first shown in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer before debuting as the Page 10 battle pass skin. As with most battle pass skins, he is now an NPC on the island that can be interacted with.

Last season, Doctor Strange received the same treatment. However, Darth Vader has a few big differences. First, he is a boss, so he is not exactly friendly. Second, he is insanely overpowered.

Darth Vader is proving to be impossible to kill in Fortnite

Last season, Fortnite players fought three different boss NPCs. Doctor Slone, Huntmaster Saber, and Gunnar all had Mythic weapons that players could receive after defeating the characters.

Darth Vader has a Lightsaber that is pretty powerful. It is arguably better than the other Lightsabers that get added for Star Wars celebrations.

To achieve it, Vader must be defeated in combat, which very few people in the history of the franchise have ever been able to do.

Vader wields this Lightsaber and uses it to effectively block almost every shot that is fired at him. He also has the ability to leap high into the air and come down near gamers.

He can throw the Lightsaber, something that was previously impossible in the popular battle royale. He can also force pull players in close to him for easy damage.

Vader possesses the ability to force throw objects at players as well as thrust himself into the same airspace. There is really no escape and anyone who dares to fight him is going to need a lot of help to get his weapon.

Fortnite has adapted a lot of characters over the years. Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Doctor Strange, The Predator, Aquaman, Iron Man, Rick Sanchez, Sasuke Uchiha and more have all been adapted into the storyline alongside original characters.

One thing that many adaptations find difficult is translating the character into their medium while keeping it true to the original. Movie adaptations of comic book characters discover this all too often.

With this game, it is a little easier because even the characters that they use from other sources do not do a whole lot. There is not a ton of characterization for them, so it is easier to just plug and play.

They still want to be accurate, though. One thing that all portrayals of Darth Vader have managed to and should always capture is the pure fear he induces. Evidently, Fortnite has done an excellent job of that.

There are moments throughout the Star Wars franchise that reiterate how fearsome Vader is. He cannot be beaten and anyone who tries is likely to meet a horrifying fate.

Fortnite has nailed that with their NPC version of him, with players discovering that Darth Vader is as terrifying in the game as he is in the Star Wars universe.

