5 Star Wars games to play while you wait for Jedi Survivor

With the upcoming release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, eager fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to. Jedi Survivor is a direct sequel to 2019’s Jedi Fallen Order and follows the now more mature protagonist Cal Kestis as he takes on the Empire in a brand new adventure. While Jedi Survivor is slated for an April 28 release, the wait can be rather long and arduous for many.

As we wait for the much-hyped game to be released, what better time than the present to look back into the several Star Wars games that were most cherished?

Read on as we discuss the top five Star Wars games that you can play while waiting for Jedi Survivor.

Note: The following list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 of the best Star Wars games to enjoy while you wait for Jedi Survivor

5) Jedi: Fallen Order

The predecessor of Jedi Survivor, Fallen Order was released in 2019 to high praise and critical acclaim. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Fallen Order follows young Jedi apprentice Cal Kestis as he flees from the Empire and becomes involved in the rebellion.

The game has incredibly vivid visuals and “souls-like” punishing combat presented in a third-person perspective, which is a unique narrative take on the Star Wars franchise of video games.

As such, now is the perfect time to go back into Fallen Order and replay the beloved title to get a feel for the combat and controls - both for newcomers and veterans.

4) Squadrons

Squadrons is a space combat game set in the Star Wars universe, developed by Motive Studio for Electronic Arts - best known for its very recent work on the Dead Space remake.

The game is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows both sides of the war from an interesting first-person perspective. The game features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer game mode, with praise being directed toward its combat. Criticism, however, was drawn to its mediocre campaign.

The game regularly pops up on sale and is a great throwback to the old space shooter games of a bygone era and is a must-play for fans of the franchise.

3) The Lego Star Wars series of video games

This refers to a series of video games set within the Star Wars universe, complete with a classic Lego makeover. The games feature comedic elements and a light-hearted tone that makes them an easy recommendation for both casual fans and children. Furthermore, the latest entry in the series, The Skywalker Saga is an excellent game in its own right, incorporating classic Lego-styled gameplay with elements the series is most beloved for.

A total of six video games in this format have been released and offer a great experience.

2) The Force Unleashed

The Force Unleashed is one of the more unique entries in the franchise, offering players the perspective of the Empire as they take control of Galen Marek aka “Starkiller”, the apprentice of Darth Vader in a unique campaign presented as a third-person action-adventure title.

Boasting multiple endings and a host of DLC, The Force Unleashed is an excellent pick for fans of the franchise and is considered by many to be a classic.

A sequel, The Force Unleashed II, was released in October 2010 across consoles and PC.

1) Knights of the Old Republic

No Star Wars video game list would be complete without Knights of the Old Republic, and with good reason. It is considered by many to be the best Star Wars video game to ever have been released. KOTOR is a classic role-playing title developed by BioWare for both the PC and Xbox, first released on July 15, 2003.

Players can take control of either the light or dark side, complete with an alignment system that keeps track of their choices and actions. The game sets a somber tone defining the gray nature of morality present on both sides, making it the best single-player campaign in a Star Wars video game to date.

Coupled with brilliant dialog and competent voice acting, Knights of the Old Republic has fans clamoring for a remake to this day, which is in development at the time of writing.

