What is LEGO 2K Drive? Gameplay, modes, release date, and more

The well-known LEGO franchise has had video game adaptations for a while now. With the 2005 Star Wars remake, Traveler's Tales has handled the brick-centric action-adventure games. Yet, with LEGO 2K Drive, we see a completely new aspect of the IP. The recently revealed future game, which is released by 2K, bears the recognizable 2K trademark. It attempts to revitalize the franchise as an arcade race with an open-world environment.

So beyond the ambiguous racing genre description, what is it exactly? Let's examine the game in further detail.

Aim for the Sky Trophy to become the best racer in LEGO 2K Drive

The narrative mode, which takes place in Bricklandia, throws players into a brand-new journey packed with thrills and excitement. Players must construct their vehicles like LEGO citizens and compete in the Sky Cup Grand Prix, the largest racing event in the world. A wide selection of cars is available for testing out, and many of them were inspired by actual LEGO kits. They don't just feature fast sports cars; they also contain boats and a model inspired by McLaren.

That's right, the races that take place in the game will be across a variety of terrain. Vehicles can so flip between several modes according to the situation. Consider The Crew by Ubisoft as an example of how this technique works. Players will compete in these difficult races against other difficult competitors for the Sky Trophy. Similar to Nintendo's Mario Kart games, though, the winding race tracks will be peppered with powerups.

These range from rockets for attacking foes, to shields to mitigate incoming damage. However, the star of the show is the customizable car. In the Garage, players can create new vehicles from scratch, brick by brick - and quite literally so they can play individual brick parts to shape their desired medium of speed and destruction. This may result in some bizarre automobiles, such as one that is shaped like a hamburger, with the only restriction being the players' creativity.

There's more, though. There are countless tasks to do, minigames to play, and landscapes to destroy in the open world. Similar to Microsoft's Forza Horizon games, but with real LEGOs. To establish your status as the finest driver in Bricklandia, you will have to race across several biomes and complete tasks in each.

Lastly, the co-op also awaits hours of fun with up to four friends. All of which is wrapped up in the familiar, wholesome, and funny LEGO humor the series is known for.

Are there any editions available and what platforms does it release on?

LEGO 2K Drive will launch across three editions:

Standard Edition: Includes just the base game

Awesome Edition: Base game, Year 1 Drive Pass, Aquadirt Racer Pack, and the Awesome Bonus Pack

Awesome Rivals Edition: Base game, Year 1 Drive Pass, Aquadirt Racer Pack, Awesome Bonus Pack, and Awesome Rivals Bonus Pack

The game is being developed by Visual Concepts, the studio behind a variety of popular sports titles. These include NBA 2K23 and the recently released WWE 2K23. It is slated for release on May 19, 2023, for the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

