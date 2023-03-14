WWE 2K23 review: More of the same - but better

WWE 2K23 hits stores today, digital and physical alike, with John Cena plastered on every cover. However, in a sign of utmost confidence in their game, 2K Games and Visual Concepts sent us (along with numerous other publications) a copy of the game early. Essentially, we've had the game since last Friday, which has been more than enough time to get a pretty good feel for it.

The verdict?

This is a pretty damn good WWE video game.

WWE 2K23 doesn't take a huge step forward, but it's a step forward for sure

Every WWE video game has been (and will be) judged by the one that came before it. This is especially true for WWE 2K22, which followed both WWE 2K20 and WWE Battlegrounds.

We've talked in the past about the problems with WWE 2K20 and what 2K22 had to live up to. But does that mean 2K23 has to live up to that same quality jump?

Let's hope not, because quite frankly it is not that kind of a step-up. But it's still really good and better than what came before it.

Here are three things that those of you who have been playing these games for a long time need to know.

If you're new to the WWE 2K series and want to play a WWE game, just know that this new one is pretty good.

Point 1: No new modes, but the pre-existing ones have improved.

Modes such as Universe, MyGM (with new GMs Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze), MyRise, and MyFaction are a tad better. They all play the same way you'd expect them to. MyGM has way more options, Universe Mode is easier to organize (not by much, but technically, it's easier), and everything is more polished overall.

Point 2: The graphics are interesting

As much as the graphics in the series are getting exponentially better with each title, character models for every wrestler have a long way to go. For a decade, it felt like you could tell which wrestler was more valued by WWE based on how much work went into their respective WWE 2K model.

WWE 2K23 (at least in the PS5 version we played) seems to compliment each character model - as well as every ring, scenario, and cut scene - with a mixture of cel-shading and other techniques. All in all, everything about this game, as far as graphics are concerned, is a trip.

Point 3: This game is still a work in progress.

Despite the fact that WWE 2K23 comes out of the gate in better shape than a lot of its predecessors, that doesn't mean it's perfect. Outside of DLC, the title is going to need patches on a regular basis to keep up with the expectations of the current gaming public.

Overall, we feel like WWE 2K23 is worth picking up, assuming you're a WWE fan!

