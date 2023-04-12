Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor get a day-one Game Pass launch?

With the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor official release fast approaching, fans of the franchise are excited to experience all the new features that Respawn will be introducing in the sequel series. The first series entry, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was incredibly successful and garnered many fans following over the years.

Now with the sequel almost on its way, there has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst community members as to some of the quality-of-life features that they might expect from the title when it officially drops.

One of the more popular questions amongst fans is whether the action-adventure game will get a day-one launch on Game Pass. Unfortunately, those looking to try the title out in Microsoft’s subscription model cannot do so on day one, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be released on the PC and Xbox Game Pass library.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not have a day-one Game Pass Launch

As mentioned, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not receive a day-one release on the PC and Xbox Game Pass; however, the game might likely be making its way to Microsoft’s subscription model later.

The speculation comes after the fact that Fallen Order eventually made its way to the Game Pass library. This is why many in the community feel that while it may take some time for the sequel to get there, it will eventually do so,

Many are also placing the Game Pass and EA Play release window at some point in the later portions of 2023 or early 2024. However, as there have been no official details, taking this bit of speculation with a grain of salt is essential.

Moreover, it’s also important to note that in 2020, Microsoft and EA made a deal that allowed EA Play games to be available for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Hence, this also means that when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes its way to EA Play, it will also be available in the Game Pass library.

