Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuts story trailer featuring return of Merrin, new lightsaber combat, and more

Much hype and anticipation have been building behind publisher EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Respawn Entertainment's upcoming sci-fi epic has received a brand new story trailer. It builds upon little-known details, finally shedding light on what this new adventure is about.

For one, we get a look at returning characters, including Merrin and Greez. Despite being a story trailer, there are snippets of gameplay elements as well.

We also got a first look at the new Force powers, interactive mechanics, and more. There is a lot to dissect here, so let's dive into it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a bigger, bolder successor with familiar faces but new risks

Set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this sequel puts players back in the hardened boots of protagonist Cal Kestis. Finally emerging as a true Jedi Knight, Cal must embark with his crew of Stinger Mantis into uncharted territory.

For one, it seems like players will get to visit the massive city-planet of Coruscant. In tow will be partners Merrin and Greez. The former is a Dathomirian Nightsister who joined forces with Cal in the previous game. The latter, meanwhile, is the pilot of Stinger Mantis, a key mode of Cal's transportation around the galaxy.

We also got another look at the beloved BD-1, the cute little robot who prefers to keep our hero company on his shoulders. At the end of the day, the team fights together for one thing only: to free the Galaxy from the clutches of the Empire as they further expand the Jedi Order. To accomplish this, Cal must go all out with his combat abilities.

Expanding upon the gameplay fundamentals of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor will be an action-packed journey. The familiar hack-and-slash combat that Respawn's previous outing was known for is well represented.

However, various gameplay snippets show new mechanics, like grapples and telekinesis. The former is clearly used for traversal across gaps, while the latter will be handy in solving various puzzles, just like the original game.

When will the game release and for which platforms?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to launch on April 28, 2023. As it will further build upon the graphical marvel of the previous game, Survivor is PC and current-gen only. This means that in addition to PC, it will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms.

While last-gen players will miss out on the game, they can still enjoy the first entry in Respawn's Jedi saga. Those who wish to catch up with Cal's adventures can check out Fallen Order, which is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

