5 best games to buy at 90% off during the ongoing Steam Spring Sale (March 2023)

The Steam Spring Sale is live right now, ushering in another season of appealing game discounts. Indie titles, major AAA releases, and everything in between are accounted for. With so many options on the platform, it can be daunting to find the best titles available at the highest discounts. Thankfully, this article will mention five games that can be bought at a hefty 90% off during the ongoing Steam sale.

From big names to forgotten ones, there's a good chance the following titles will offer a good time. Whether players are newcomers or will be revisiting them again, such offers should not be ignored.

Here are 5 games at 90% off to get from the Steam Spring Sale

5) POSTAL 2 ($0.99/INR48)

Regarded as one of the most controversial games to ever be made, POSTAL 2 is the best example of how a title can be so bad, it's good. The 2003 FPS offering was developed by Running With Scissors and can be described as a run-and-gun shooter set in a sandbox world.

Dated gameplay aside, the highlight of this game is absolutely its crude nature and borderline juvenile handling of social subject matter that has led to it being banned in a handful of countries. As Postal Dude, players try to complete daily tasks while dealing with hostile NPCs of Paradise, Arizona while killing anything that moves.

This one is certainly a game with a crude sense of humor. However, those Steam players who find joy in the bizarre gameplay will find POSTAL 2 to be a mischievously delightful experience.

4) INSIDE ($1.99/INR 56)

One of the most iconic indie titles in recent memory, INSIDE from developer Playdead is a masterful combination of platforming, action, and atmosphere.

Control a young boy through a creepy facility overrun by mindless humanoid drones. However, threats lurk around each corner in stealth sections as well as during thrilling chases. The physics-driven 2.5D platforming is also factored into the well-crafted puzzles that players must solve to proceed in each set-piece. The game launched back in 2016 on Steam but continues to be a fan-favorite classic, as it has won countless awards over the years.

3) Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition ($3.99/INR 89)

First released in 2011, the Fullclip Edition of this title was released in 2017 as a remastered version of the cult-classic FPS game. Featuring improved textures, lighting, and assets compared to the original, this launch packs the same chaotic action Bullestorm is known for.

Developed by People Can Fly of Painkiller fame, it sees protagonist Grayson Hunt set out on a path to vengeance. Combat is a key highlight here, as the game rewards creative kills accomplished with its various mechanics — like kicks, slides, and more — which can all be chained together seamlessly.

It is fun in an action-packed bundle that is a relic of its era of gritty shooters. But it is also an experience that Steam users should not be misled by due to generic first impressions.

2) Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! ($3.99/INR 199)

Riding on the success of 2012's Borderlands 2, The Pre-Sequel is a fascinating successor. While not a mainline entry in the series, it takes place between the first two games in the franchise.

This title tells the story of a group of Vault Hunters led by the one and only Handsome Jack, who will become the key antagonist of Borderlands 2. The team set out in search of a mysterious Vault on the planet Pandora's moon Elpis. The gameplay this title offers is similar to the second entry in the series, as it is also an FPS/RPG hybrid looter-shooter.

But there are new additions here, notably an oxygen meter, zero-gravity segments as well as the new Laser-type weapon and the Cryo-type element. At just $3.99, or INR 199, this deal is a no-brainer, as the 2014 game also features campaign co-op for up to four players on Steam.

1) Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order ($3.99/INR 219)

Respawn Entertainment's debut Star Wars project surprised fans back in 2019, as it was an excellent action-adventure game. Set in the iconic sci-fi universe, it takes place after the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Players take on the role of a Padawan named Cal Kestis as he is hunted by the Imperial Inquisition.

The game can be best described as a 3D Metroidvania with hack-and-slash combat. Utilizing both his lightsabers and Force powers, Cal will face challenging foes in combat reminiscent of the Soulslike games.

From March 16th to 23rd at 10am Pacific

In light of the upcoming successor called Jedi Surivor, wrapping up this game is a must for both fans of the genre and the franchise. The Steam Spring Sale began on March 16, 2023. It will take place over a week, ending on March 23, 2023, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/10:30 pm IST.

