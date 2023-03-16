How will couch co-op work in Diablo 4? Bonus experience, requirements, and more explained

Diablo 4 will finally be kicking off its very first early access beta tomorrow on March 17, 2023, which will go on until March 19, 2023. Interested players with the required code will be able to boot up the game in their systems and experience everything that the RPG has to offer in this pre-release version.

Along with the usual action RPG gameplay, players will also be able to test out new multiplayer features, such as couch co-op. For those unaware, Blizzard previously mentioned that Diablo 4 will be released with a couch co-op feature that allows one player and one of their friends to enjoy the game on the same console.

For many, this was one of the more exciting features announced in the game, which led to a lot of speculation amongst community members as to how this system would work.

Today’s guide will go over how you can enjoy Diablo 4’s couch co-op system with a friend, along with the bonus that it will provide.

Using couch co-op in Diablo 4

The couch co-op feature is console-exclusive, which means that you can only try it out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

All you need to do is plug an additional controller into your console and hand it to a friend. The action RPG will detect this and automatically give you the option to start up the game with your friend.

It should be noted that there are a few prerequisites that you must meet to enjoy this co-op feature. If you're planning to try out the game during the early access period from March 17 to March 19, you will need to have redeemed the access code as this period of testing is invite-only.

However, for the open beta period, which is from March 24 to 26 this year, you must have a pre-ordered version of Diablo 4 as well as an active Battle.net account that's linked to the console.

Once you have met these conditions, you will be able to enjoy the interesting co-op feature that Blizzard's newest RPG has to offer.

Is there a bonus for Diablo 4 couch co-op?

Interestingly, using the couch co-op feature will net you additional bonuses, as playing the beta with a friend will help you obtain bonus experience points.

If you're completing missions and taking down enemies while near another player, you will get a 5% bonus to the experience that you get. However, if you're near a party member, that bonus is doubled and you'll receive 10% more experience as a result, making it one of the best ways to level up faster in Diablo 4.

