How to easily get yourself a Diablo 4 early access beta key from KFC

Diablo 4’s early access beta period will go live on March 17, 2023. Players who are yet to get their hands on the beta code will have a limited period of time to do so.

While players who have pre-purchased the game will be able to try out the pre-release content, there is another way fans can enjoy the early access.

Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26



Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.



Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26

Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.

KFC’s new promo with Blizzard Games allows players to get their hands on the early access beta key for the RRP. However, to be able to obtain the code, there are a few things that they will be required to do.

There has been a fair bit of confusion about how to go about obtaining the Diablo 4 early access beta key. Hence, today’s guide goes over how you can get it from KFC and how to redeem it once acquired.

Buy certain items from KFC to obtain Diablo 4 early access beta key

To get your hands on an early access beta key for Diablo 4, you must order a Double Down fried chicken sandwich from KFC’s mobile app or online through their official website.

If the Double Down is not something that you want, you can always go for the sandwiches like Bacon & Cheese or Chicken Little. These will be marked as “Diablo Early Access” on the website and will contain the codes for the game.

After acquiring the codes, you can redeem them by heading over to the Diablo 4 website Early Access page and then clicking on the option to “Redeem Code.”

You will be required to log in to the portal using your Battle.net account. You can then enter the code and select the platform that you want to try the Early Access beta on. Upon hitting the Redeem button, you will see the title added to your platform.

Who are eligible for the Diablo 4 early access beta key from KFC?

Unfortunately, not everyone can gain access to the early access beta key from KFC since it is only available for US customers.

As mentioned earlier, those looking to get their hands on the early access beta key must do so via the KFC website or the mobile app. You will not get it if you buy the desired item from the brand's physical outlets.

Additionally, the promotion will end on March 18, 2023. Hence, fans have a very limited period of time to acquire it.

