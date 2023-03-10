All Diablo 4 early access and open beta dates, system requirements, and more

Diablo 4 is gearing up as one of the more-anticipated role-playing games this year. With it set for an official release in June across all the major platforms, players can enjoy its two beta launches before then.

The early access beta is invite-only to those who pre-ordered the game and will be held from March 17 to 19, 2023.

The second will be an open beta where anyone can participate and get exclusive rewards. This beta will be held from March 24 to 26, 2023.

Players will be able to pre-load the game about a week before the beta kicks off as well. Moreover, progress from the first early access beta will be carried forward to the open beta. However, the progression and the rewards obtained in both will not carry over to the official title when it drops.

Diablo 4 early access and open beta to kick off soon

If you have pre-purchased the game, you will be able to access the game's open beta. The title will be available on the platform you want the game on automatically, and all you will need is a Battle.Net account to access it.

Both the betas will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Moreover, those looking to enjoy the title with a friend can also opt into the couch co-op feature for the console versions of Diablo 4. This will allow both players to use their respective Battle.Net accounts to enable, and they can create a max of 10 characters during the beta test.

Diablo 4 beta minimum and recommended PC specs

Here are the PC specs for the Diablo 4 beta

Minimum Requirement:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500L or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45GB free

Internet: Broadband connection

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45GB free

Internet: Broadband connection

Diablo 4 is yet to have an official release date. However, its current release window is set for June. Hence, there might be additional beta testing periods that fans might get to look forward to after the ones in March is over.

