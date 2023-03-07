5 best GPUs to play Diablo 4 on PC

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The title has been in the works for a long time, with the first announcement dating back to mid-2019.

The entries in this long-running series are known for their unique approach to the widely popular genre, drawing in tons of gamers.

Interestingly, the new Diablo game has been optimized pretty well on PC. It packs some of the most modest system requirements for any AAA title released in 2023. Thus, players won't require much graphics power to get reasonable framerates in the title.

Diablo 4 does not require powerful GPUs to deliver playable framerates

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT was launched as a budget 1080p gaming card. It is worth noting that this GPU is barely faster than the last-gen GTX 1650 Super from Nvidia. Thus, gamers shouldn't expect to max out graphically intense titles.

However, that is not the case for Diablo 4, which packs insanely low system requirements for a high-caliber 2023 release. Gamers can enjoy the upcoming Blizzard title at high settings in 1080p without major framerate hiccups.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The card can be purchased for just $149 on leading websites like Newegg. This makes it one of the cheapest options for playing the upcoming Diablo entry on PC.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

There are multiple options on the market for budget 1080p gaming, with the Geforce RTX 3050 being one of them. The card is more or less a competitor to the Radeon RX 6500 XT listed above. However, it delivers a much better performance than the Team Red equivalent.

The RTX 3050 is well above Activision's recommended graphics card for playing Diablo 4. Thus, those rocking this card in their setup won't face difficulties enjoying the game on their rig.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The RTX 3050 was introduced for a hefty $299. These days, it sells for $279 on Newegg.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is targeted at 1080p gamers who don't want to compromise on the graphics settings. The card packs solid ray-tracing performances and can run most titles at up to 4K resolution without breaking a sweat.

Diablo 4 is a prime example, as it's not too graphically intense for the RX 6650 XT. Thus, gamers can experience solid performance in the upcoming action RPG from Blizzard.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The RX 6650 XT has been massively discounted to keep it viable against the competition. Thus, gamers can pick the ASRock Challenger D model for just $299 from leading stores.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti has climbed up the popularity charts to be the best-selling card of this generation. The GPU offers a solid blend of performance and pricing, making it a practical choice for most gamers. The card is faster than the Turing-based RTX 2080, which showcases its might in video games.

Thus, it is no wonder the GPU can hit playable framerates in Diablo 4 at high resolutions like 1440p and 2160p without facing major performance grievances, such as stutters and frame drops.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The 3060 Ti, however, is among the most expensive cards on this list. Gamers will have to spend a pretty penny to access the performance levels of this 60-class performance-segment GPU.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($479)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

Those looking for a solid high refresh-rate experience at resolutions of up to 4K in Diablo IV should consider Nvidia's RTX 3070. The card was launched to play video games at QHD resolution. However, it can handle some graphically less-demanding titles without lags at up to UHD.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The GPU was launched for $499. However, the cheapest models start from around $480 on leading websites.

Diablo 4 is not a super demanding game on PC. Thus, those with modest GPUs, even the RTX 2060 Super and the GTX 1660 can enjoy a solid performance in the title.

