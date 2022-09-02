Why RTX 3070 is not worth buying in September 2022

Nvidia introduced the RTX 3070 GPU as its 1440p gaming champion. This $500 graphics card was marketed as an RTX 2080 Ti killer. Gamers were taken aback by the huge price-to-performance ratio of the RTX 3070.

However, fast forward to September 2022, the graphics card is not a good option for 1440p gaming. Nvidia graphics cards have not come down to MSRP as fast as AMD's RX 6000 series. Gamers can easily spot the 3070 selling for $600 more at leading retailers, which is $100 more than the price Nvidia introduced this card for back in 2020.

The RTX 3070 is losing, both in terms of pricing and performance

A quick look at Newegg will tell users that the cheapest RTX 3070 models start from $600. At this price, users can also fancy themselves an AMD Radeon RX 6800 12 GB graphics card.

The enthusiast-grade RX 6800 packs 60 Compute Units (CUs), 3,840 Stream processors, 96 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 12 GB of GDDR6 RAM which makes it futureproof. Overall, it is a rendering powerhouse.

It beats RTX 3070 in every possible benchmark and video game in terms of performance. Team Red competitors can deliver up to 60 FPS in story-based games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey in the highest settings while running the game at UHD resolutions. In fast-paced racing titles like Dirt 5, the card delivered 60+ FPS consistently.

The Radeon RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT(Image via YouTube user Hardware Canucks)

Coming to competitive games, the RX 6800 delivers 144+ FPS while running Fortnite at 1440p. The card also provides 250+ FPS in Overwatch at the Epic preset while running the game at QHD.

This makes the RX 6800 a solid competitor to the RTX 3070 8 GB video card. AMD designed the former to be an RTX 3080 competitor. It is meant for 4K UHD gaming. Thus, despite being priced as much as the 3070 due to stock issues, this card beats the 1440p gaming king.

The original competitor to the 3070 is the Radeon RX 6700 XT 8 GB GPU. This graphics card is currently available for $440. It is marginally slower than RTX 3070. However, gamers looking to play at 1440p without spending extra for the RTX GPU can easily opt for this graphics card.

AMD has its set of problems

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce New GeForce Garage build



Check out another winning build from the New GeForce Garage buildCheck out another winning build from the @PDXLAN Mod Contest. This one from Dante Mutti of @retropcmods is a complete retro-themed system he calls Hydropower. ⚠ New GeForce Garage build ⚠ Check out another winning build from the @PDXLAN Mod Contest. This one from Dante Mutti of @retropcmods is a complete retro-themed system he calls Hydropower. https://t.co/hZiaDAbAsm

However, AMD Radeon GPUs have a set of caveats. Ray-tracing performance on these graphics cards is not as good as Nvidia's Ampere GPUs. The Radeon GPUs can be seen faltering in every RT-intensive workload or video game.

Apart from performance issues, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) software also falls apart when compared to Nvidia's highly sophisticated Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

Geforce graphics cards are better geared towards creative professionals. The entire Adobe suite is better optimized for Nvidia GPUs. Thus, creators should opt for Team Green's GPUs.

AMD graphics cards also face driver stability issues. More Radeon users have reported driver crashes and bugs than Nvidia Geforce users.

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 is a great graphics card. However, considering the terrible value proposition of RTX cards when it comes to gaming, this card cannot be recommended. Users can opt for an AMD GPU to save money. That extra money can be put behind a beefier CPU.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta