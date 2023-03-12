Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super cards were launched in 2019 as low-end alternatives to the RTX 2060 lineup. However, to this date, the cards continue to impress, even when supporting the latest video games.

Although the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake has come off as a particularly demanding title, gamers can expect a solid performance in 1080p with these Turing-based 60-class GPUs. That said, they may have to tweak some settings.

GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can handle Resident Evil 4 remake without many problems

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super cannot max out the RE4 remake. However, gamers can expect playable framerates even in high settings. The framerate may dip from 60 FPS, but gamers will nonetheless have a smooth experience with the upcoming horror remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the GTX 1660

The best RE4 remake settings for the GTX 1660 are listed below:

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: High

High Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Few

Few Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Overall, the 1660 and the 1660 Super are superb GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2023. Both cards offer playable framerates for most modern titles without breaking a sweat.

