Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the biggest releases of March 2023, and one of the best games to play on high-end cards like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. The popular game has been remastered from the ground up to make use of the latest technologies in PC hardware, including complex mesh models, ray tracing, and temporal upscaling.

Although the title officially launches for PC later this month on March 24, the Chainsaw Demo is currently available on Steam and is free to download. This allows gamers to get a taste of how the title will perform on PC and what the overall gameplay will look like.

Although some players have complained about poor optimization on the PlayStation 4, PC users with the high-end RTX 30 series or 40 series graphics cards don't need to worry about performance hiccups in the upcoming survival horror remake. This article will list out the best graphics settings that you should use with the high-end RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti cards for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are some of the best graphics cards for playing the Resident Evil 4 remake

As expected, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake will feature impeccable visuals. Interestingly, the game looks just as good, if not better, than RE: Village, which was released back in 2021. Looking at exclusive gameplay footage, gamers with high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are certainly in for a treat while playing this remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the RTX 3070

The best RE4 remake graphics settings for the 3070 are as follows:

Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The ideal graphics settings for Capcom's upcoming remake with the 3070 Ti are given below:

Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

In general, the premium RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti cards are more than powerful enough to run the gaming industry's latest offerings. As a result, any competent rig that's powered by either one of these GPUs is unlikely to face major performance issues with the title.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes