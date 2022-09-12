Nvidia RTX 40 series vs AMD Radeon RX 7000: How the next generation of GPUs is shaping up to be

Nvidia and AMD are prepping their Geforce RTX 40 series and Radeon RX 7000 lineup of graphics cards. Along with the Ryzen 7000 and 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake Core processors, these launches are among the most anticipated events in the consumer tech industry.

Although we are a few weeks away before the next-gen graphics cards get revealed, leaks surrounding these products has been present on the internet since 2021. However, major information on the upcoming graphics cards, including specs, SKUs (Stock Keeping Units), and performance metrics, have leaked recently online.

Both Team Green and Team Red are designing competitive offerings for their upcoming launch. The next-gen GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) will come with exceptional gaming performance and cost efficiency.

RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series are going head-to-head this winter, here's everything we know

优质海量幼女幼兽绿帽🩲电报群🩲幼幼破处父兽迷奸。乱伦母子母狗幼女 @blithe_peg 主页主页 NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out - Wccftech: * NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out Wccftech

* New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to… 主页主页 NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out - Wccftech: * NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out Wccftech* New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to… 👈主页主页 NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out - Wccftech: * NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out Wccftech * New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to… https://t.co/7ITJ9w0TQI

Launch dates and availability

The RTX 40 series video cards will introduce next-gen GPUs within a few weeks. Nvidia is expected to host the Geforce Beyond event at GTX 2022 on September 20. The company has said they have something special in store for PC gamers at the event.

However, they are yet to give any official information on the launch dates of these upcoming graphics cards.

AMD have not revealed a launch or reveal date for the RX 7000 series GPUs yet. They revealed their Ryzen 7000 processors and will be introducing them on September 27. Although we got a glimpse of RX 7000 and its gaming performance, the company is not vocal about when we can expect to see them on shelves.

Pricing

The RTX 30 series FE card (Image via Nvidia)

No official information on the pricing of these next-gen GPUs has been revealed yet. However, based on a few leaks, we can expect the RTX 40 series and RX 7000 graphics cards to be more expensive as compared to the last-gen.

It was recently revealed that OEM partners will be reducing stock availability to suit current demand levels. Thus, the next-gen graphics cards from either company might become costlier than before.

However, how AMD and Nvidia cards fare against each other in terms of price-to-performance ratios remains to be seen as no concrete information has surfaced yet.

Specifications

Leaked Nvidia RTX 40 series specs (Image via @Kepler_L2/Twitter)

Although no official information on the specifications of the upcoming GPUs has been revealed yet, data has been leaked online by several reputed leakers in the industry.

Recently. Tweeter @Kepler_L2 outlined the possible details of the upcoming GPUs, including the SKUs, their clock speeds, amount of VRAM, memory speeds, TDP, probable prices, and more.

Leaked AMD Radeon RX 7000 series specs (Image via @Kepler_L2/Twitter)

While the leaked data may sound credible, it is worth noting that they are leaks and the reality might be different from what the insiders revealed before the launch of these products.

Graphically Challenged (BAN MATTE FINISH) @GraphicallyChal Here are the specs for the entire RX 7000 series.



IDK if 7900 will be 12 or 24GB. Here are the specs for the entire RX 7000 series.IDK if 7900 will be 12 or 24GB. https://t.co/ucSSWV7xrY

Performance comparison

An upcoming Radeon RX 7000 GPU (Image via AMD)

No performance comparison data of the RTX 40 series and RX 7000 lineup of GPUs have been revealed on the internet yet. Thus, gamers will have to wait a while before weighing the offerings from Team Green and Team Red to arrive at a final decision.

Overall, the RTX 40 series and RX 7000 GPUs seem promising. However, the available data is not enough to judge any offerings in these lineups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan