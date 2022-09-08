Recent RTX 40 series leaks showcase FE card designs and up to 120% performance uplift over 3090

Recent RTX 40 series leaks suggest that the upcoming video cards will be up to 220% faster as compared to the last-gen RTX 30 series graphics cards. These developments have come from the Twitter leaker @QbitLeaks.

An internal graph made for the use of Nvidia officials was leaked online. Although no SKU is mentioned, the community is guessing the comparison to be between RTX 3090 and the rumored and upcoming RTX 4090.

FCL @QbitLeaks I cannot specify which SKU, but it is internal RTX40 graphs. I cannot specify which SKU, but it is internal RTX40 graphs. https://t.co/kx1uaBprtm

Alongside these leaks, the Founders' Edition variant of the upcoming GPUs was spotted as well, which makes it seem like Nvidia will stick with the design language introduced with the RTX 30 series cards.

All recent RTX 40 series leaks

A render of the upcoming RTX 40 series GPUs (Image via YouTube/Gamer Meld)

The graph leaked by Tweeter @QbitLeaks showcases the improved performance of the RTX 40 series GPUs. In this graph, the performance of the last-gen RTX 30 series GPU is shown in gray and taken as 100%. Most likely, the GPU used here is RTX 3090.

Improved performance of the RTX 40 series (Image via @QbitLeaks/Twitter)

The green bars supposedly represent the unreleased RTX 40 series flagship, the 4090. This makes the upcoming GPU almost 80 - 120% faster as compared to the last generation.

However, there is no denying that the graph has no labeling and it looks a bit vague. Most of the information on the SKUs being used is completely based on introspection and does not come from the revealed image.

The upcoming RTX 4090 will be much more powerful as compared to the last gen. CUDA core count has been bumped out to 16,384 and it will pack a whopping 96 MB L2 cache. Although the VRAM size remains constant at 24 GB GDDR6X, the memory bandwidth has been increased to 1152 GB/s, which is more than twice that of the 2017 flagship, the GTX 1080 Ti.

Recently, several rumors have suggested that the Founders' Edition variants of the upcoming RTX 40 series will have slight design changes when pegged against the RTX 30 series reference cards. The community got another glimpse at the Founders' Edition variant of the upcoming graphics cards.

This rumor also comes from the Twitter user @QbitLeaks. The Founders' Edition variant of this card showcases a very similar design when compared to the RTX 30 series. However, there are some minor improvements like a change in the fan blades and the fin stack. But for the most part, the design remains unaltered.

Nvidia is expected to launch their vastly improved next generation of video cards this Fall. The American semiconductor company is yet to give any concrete dates for the launch event. However, some leaks suggest that the it could be pushed to the end of 2022 thanks to supply shortages and inventory issues with the RTX 30 series.

