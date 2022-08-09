Should you wait for Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPUs or upgrade now? Leaked specs, expected prices, and more

We are getting close to the launch of Nvidia's RTX 40 series. The new generation of GPUs will supposedly massively outperform the RTX 30 series. Leaks surrounding these GPUs began surfacing on the internet late last year.

Most leaks point to the increasing power requirements of the upcoming GPUs. The new GPUs are rumored to draw up to 800W power from a PSU. This will push the power supply requirements north of 1300W, making these graphics cards a pricey acquisition for gaming rigs.

Nvidia RTX 40 series expected release date

The RTX 2080 Ti GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to launch this fall. This follows previous trends in Nvidia's launches. They've been launching a new graphics card generation every couple of years. The GTX 10 series was launched in 2016, the RTX 20 series came in 2018, and the RTX 30 series was released in 2020. Thus, in all probability, the RTX 40 series should launch before the end of 2022.

The company is yet to reveal an official launch date. However, the first wave of RTX 4000 series GPUs is expected to launch as early as October 2022.

Following Nvidia's trends, it is likely that only a few high-end graphics cards will be launched in October. Entries in the performance segment should follow in the holiday season and the first quarter of 2023.

There are a few complications that the 4000 series might face. Because of the interruptions in GPU supply over the last couple of years, AIB partners have large inventories of RTX 30 series GPUs in their arsenal. Thus, the upcoming GPUs may get delayed to help clear the piled-up stock.

Nvidia 40 Series leaked specs

The RTX 3070 Founders' Edition GPU (Image via Nvidia)

Several details about the upcoming 4000 series GPUs have been leaked online. The list includes Total Board Power (TBP), core count, and memory capacities.

The high-end 40 series GPUs will pack the AD102 GPU. This GPU is rumored to come with 18,432 CUDA cores and a 96 MB L2 cache. In contrast, the TU102 GPU found in the high-end RTX 30 series GPUs packs 10,752 CUDA cores and a meager 6 MB L2 cache.

3DCenter.org @3DCenter_org



Zen 4 / Ryzen 7000

announcement Aug 4

launch Sep 15



🟢 Ada Lovelace / RTX 40

announ. Aug 9

launch Oct



Raptor Lake / i-13000

announ. Sep 27

launch Oct 17-23



RDNA3 / RX 7000

announ. unknown

launch Nov The current state of fallacy (all dates maybe/allegedly)Zen 4 / Ryzen 7000announcement Aug 4launch Sep 15🟢 Ada Lovelace / RTX 40announ. Aug 9launch OctRaptor Lake / i-13000announ. Sep 27launch Oct 17-23RDNA3 / RX 7000announ. unknownlaunch Nov The current state of fallacy (all dates maybe/allegedly)🔴 Zen 4 / Ryzen 7000announcement Aug 4launch Sep 15🟢 Ada Lovelace / RTX 40announ. Aug 9launch Oct🔵 Raptor Lake / i-13000announ. Sep 27launch Oct 17-23🔴 RDNA3 / RX 7000announ. unknownlaunch Nov

New GPUs

A render of the upcoming 40 series GPU (Image via Redditor u/Voodoo2-SLi)

Other GPUs in the upcoming 40 series include AD103, AD104, AD106, and AD107. These chips will be used on lower-end cards.

Following Nvidia's trends, the AD103 GPU will probably be used in the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti GPUs. This GPU will come with 10,752 CUDA cores, which matches the count on the TU102 GPU. The L2 cache will be bumped to 64 MB.

AD104 will mostly be found in performance-segment entries in the 40 series. The RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti will pack this chip. It comes with 7,680 CUDA cores and a 48 MB L2 cache.

The AD106 will mostly be found in the entry-level 50-series GPU. It has 4,608 CUDA cores and a 32 MB cache.

The AD107 will likely be used in an even cheaper variant of the RTX 40 series. It has 3,072 CUDA cores and the same 32 MB cache.

Architecture changes

Pascal cores vs Tensor cores (Image via Nvidia)

The 4000 series GPUs will feature several architectural improvements over Ampere GPUs. The new GPUs are codenamed "Lovelace" by Nvidia. These GPUs will come with 4th generation CUDA cores, 3rd generation ray tracing cores, and 4th generation Tensor cores.

The new graphics cards will be based on the PCIe Gen 5 interface, making them the first GPUs to utilize the technology. This new generation expansion interface will allow for up to 600W power deliveries, which will cut the need for several PCIe 8-pin power connectors.

These changes will ensure that the upcoming GPUs are up to 40% faster than Ampere, according to leaks. The 4090 is rumored to have hit the 100 teraflops computing power threshold.

Nvidia RTX 4000 series expected prices

The Nvidia Ampere architecture (Image via Nvidia)

We have no news on the pricing of the upcoming graphics cards yet. However, following Nvidia's trends, we can guess how much these GPUs might cost the end user.

The 4090 is supposed to be the new performance leader in the RTX lineup. The RTX 3090 was introduced at $1,499, and the RTX 3090 Ti was introduced at $1,999. Thus, the 4090 should be priced in a similar bracket at around $1,500 to $2,000. This would make it much cheaper than its predecessor, the Titan RTX.

The RTX 4080 and 4070 should fill up the $800 and $600 gap, respectively. Their last-gen counterparts were introduced at $699 and $499. However, new GPUs will likely be more expensive due to market inflation and changing sentiments.

