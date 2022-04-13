How to download latest Nvidia drivers for gaming in 2022

Driver installations have become much easier in recent years, thanks to signficant technological advances. Newer versions of Windows automatically download and install drivers upon detecting hardware changes, but if you need more control, this guide will show you different ways of installing Nvidia drivers.

Obviously, these are necessary for a computer as they make use of the hardware in the system and, without them, the hardware simply cannot run. GPU drivers essentially handle the communication between Windows, the game being played, and the GPU.

Nvidia offers two methods of installation:

GeForce Experience - This is the companion app for Nvidia GPUs, which doesn't only keep drivers up to date, but also offers many options specifically for gamers. Manually installing the drivers - This is not the best way to get them installed, but some people might find the GeForce Experience app to be bloatware. This way, you only install the drivers and not the app itself. But this will lead to users having to manually update them everytime.

GeForce Experience

Step 1- Downloading the installer

This obviously goes without saying, but to install the drivers, you need to have the executable file to run. The best way to get the latest of these from Nvidia is to go directly to their website and involves downloading the GeForce Experience program.

Step 2- Installing the drivers

Under the second step, there are two options: Express Installation or Custom Installation. The express installation will choose the best components and install them, with no questions asked. But if a custom installation is chosen, it will give you additional options that aren't always needed for the smooth operation of the graphics card. An option for Clean Installation will also be offered which will restore all settings to default and also remove any profiles that may have been created before.

During the installation process, users are advised not to close the installer or shut down the system as it could lead to serious problems. If the screen goes black a few times, there is nothing to be alarmed about as it is a normal occurrence during the installation process. Once the installation is complete, it is recommended to restart the PC.

Manually installing Nvidia drivers

To do this, you will have to choose the drivers you need for your graphics card from the Nvidia website. You can find out which graphics card you have by going to the search bar on your taskbar and typing "dxdiag" and pressing the Enter key to access the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Under the display tab, the brand and type of graphics card will be shown.

Depending upon which graphics card you have, select the product type, series and product respectively. Select which Windows you have and finally, select the Game Ready Driver, which is for gamers, while the other option, Studio Drivers, is for creative arts such as video editing and animation.

Once all the spaces have been filled, users will have to hit 'Search' and will then be taken to another page to download and install the driver using the executable file. A location will have to be selected for the installation and it must be allowed to complete. Once it is completed, the system must be restarted.

Having the appropriate driver for your GPU is necessary, without which your game will either stutter or not run at all. Keeping your GPU drivers up to date is quite important, as when new games are released, Nvidia releases relevant updates to support running new games smoothly. The GeForce Experience app updates them automatically, but this guide will have to be followed in case of manual installation.

