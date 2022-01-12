New RTX 3080 12GB release date, price, specs, and more

RTX 3080 12GB edition has been anticipated by gamers all around the world, but no information about it was shared by Nvidia in their recent showcase. However, the product does exist and has already been listed on EVGA’s website.

Graphics cards play an important role in every gaming PC and have improved immensely over generations. With the new line of Nvidia’s 3000 series, the technology has taken a huge leap and gamers have been keenly looking forward to new additions. This anticipation has paid off when it comes to RTX 3080 as its memory is upgraded from 10 GB to 12 GB.

This article will discuss the new RTX 3080 12GB, its price, specifications, and more.

All the information about Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB

Nvidia has already revealed the new RTX 3080 with 12GB through selected board partners like EVGA, MSI, Asus ROG, and Asus TUF. No founders edition model will be available for this upgraded version, as Nvidia has decided to hand the responsibility to its partners.

Even though everything sounds great about the new 3080 12GB, the only problem is its price. While the base 10GB model of 3080 is priced at 880 USD, the 12GB edition is priced at 1,250 USD, which is an approximate increase of 42 percent.

With a higher price, the RTX 3080 also comes with an increased performance. The specs are as follows:

CUDA Cores: 8,960 (10GB edition: 8704)

8,960 (10GB edition: 8704) Tensor Cores: 272 (10GB edition: 272)

272 (10GB edition: 272) Streaming Multiprocessors: 70 (10GB edition: 68)

70 (10GB edition: 68) Memory bus: 384-bit (10GB edition: 320-bit)

384-bit (10GB edition: 320-bit) Memory bandwidth: 19 GB/s (10GB edition: 19 GB/s)

19 GB/s (10GB edition: 19 GB/s) Total Grade Points: 350 Watts (10GB edition: 320 Watts)

Consumers who want to have a slightly upgraded 3080 with more memory and more CUDA cores can opt for the 3080 12GB edition.

Edited by Siddharth Satish