7 best games with Ray Tracing/DLSS

Ray Tracing and DLSS have been quite the craze for quite a few years now. Although a majority of people still don't have an RTX GPU, it's certain that in a few years, it will pretty much be the norm for most people.
So, what are Ray Tracing and DLSS?
Ray Tracing
Ray Tracing is a rendering technique used to create a 3D image by calculating how (virtual) light rays hit various surfaces. This method substitutes traditional lighting/illumination methods in games to make everything look more realistic. But it uses a lot more power in the process.
DLSS
DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an anti-aliasing method used by Nvidia in its RTX lineup of GPUs. It uses machine learning to upscale low res images to high res images for display on higher-resolution monitors and uses far lesser resources as compared to rendering in native resolution while providing near the same visual fidelity.
Top current-gen GPUs supporting Ray Tracing and DLSS
- RTX 3090: No compromise Top end model
- Quadro RTX: For rendering/modeling purposes
- RTX 3060/3060ti: Mid-range
- RTX 3050/305ti: Budget Laptop GPUs
- RTX 3070: Best Price-Performance
Some best games supporting Ray Tracing/DLSS
- Metro Exodus
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Control
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- F1 2021
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
7) Metro Exodus
Release Date: Feb 2019
Publisher: Deep Silver
Metacritic Rating: 85/100
6) Cyberpunk 2077
Release Date: Dec 2020
Publisher: CD Projekt
Metacritic Rating: 86/100
5) Control
Release Date: Aug 2019
Publisher: 505 Games
Metacritic Rating: 85/100
4) Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Release Date: Sept 2018
Publisher: Square Enix
Metacritic Rating: 77/100
3) F1 2021
Release Date: July 2021
Publisher: EA Sports
Metacritic Rating: 86/100
2) Fortnite
Release Date: Jul 2017
Publisher: Epic Games
Metacritic Rating: 81/100
1) Minecraft
Release Date: Nov 2011
Publisher: Mojang Studios
Metacritic Rating: 93/100
