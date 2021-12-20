7 best games with Ray Tracing/DLSS

Ray Tracing and DLSS have been quite the craze for quite a few years now. Although a majority of people still don't have an RTX GPU, it's certain that in a few years, it will pretty much be the norm for most people.

So, what are Ray Tracing and DLSS?

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing is a rendering technique used to create a 3D image by calculating how (virtual) light rays hit various surfaces. This method substitutes traditional lighting/illumination methods in games to make everything look more realistic. But it uses a lot more power in the process.

DLSS

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an anti-aliasing method used by Nvidia in its RTX lineup of GPUs. It uses machine learning to upscale low res images to high res images for display on higher-resolution monitors and uses far lesser resources as compared to rendering in native resolution while providing near the same visual fidelity.

Top current-gen GPUs supporting Ray Tracing and DLSS

RTX 3090 : No compromise Top end model

Quadro RTX : For rendering/modeling purposes

RTX 3060/3060ti : Mid-range

RTX 3050/305ti : Budget Laptop GPUs

RTX 3070: Best Price-Performance

Some best games supporting Ray Tracing/DLSS

7) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: Feb 2019

Publisher: Deep Silver

Metacritic Rating: 85/100

6) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: Dec 2020

Publisher: CD Projekt

Metacritic Rating: 86/100

5) Control

Control (Image via Wallpaper access)

Release Date: Aug 2019

Publisher: 505 Games

Metacritic Rating: 85/100

4) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: Sept 2018

Publisher: Square Enix

Metacritic Rating: 77/100

3) F1 2021

F1 2021 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: July 2021

Publisher: EA Sports

Metacritic Rating: 86/100

2) Fortnite

Fortnite (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: Jul 2017

Publisher: Epic Games

Metacritic Rating: 81/100

1) Minecraft

Minecraft (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Release Date: Nov 2011

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Note: This listicle reflects the Author's views and is not in any particular order.

