5 best 4K monitors for PC gaming

While many gamers have a 4K monitor (and some lucky ones an 8K), a good quality 4K monitor is still the dream of most gamers worldwide. This is despite most of us not having a system worth getting 60fps on the latest AAA's on a 4K monitor (but when did that stop gamers?).

From watching 4K content to playing older titles and even content creation, there are a lot of tasks that benefit from those extra pixels.

Below we will list some of the best 4K monitors available on the market, all below 700 dollars US.

What to look for in a gaming monitor?

1) Resolution: This is basically the pixel count of the display. A higher resolution will look sharper but also require more GPU power (while 1920x1080 is pretty much the standard, we are covering the drool-worthy 4K res monitors).

2) Refresh rate: This refers to the number of times the monitor produces (or refreshes) a new image in one second, measured in Hz. A higher refresh rate monitor will feel smoother (60hz is enough for single-player games, but at least 120hz/144hz is almost necessary for multiplayer/competitive games).

3) Input lag: This refers to the period between when the monitor receives an image and displays it on screen. The lower the input lag, the more responsive the monitor will feel (anything <5ms GTG response time is good enough for 120hz/144hz).

4) Color accuracy: This refers to the number of colors a display can accurately reproduce/display. More color-accurate monitors will produce more vibrant images (~50% NTSC should be good enough for gaming, but obviously, the higher, the better).

5) Brightness: This refers to the lumination per square area of your display and is measured in Nits or cd/m^2 (Anything in the 300-400 nits range should be bright enough for most occasions).

Best 4K monitors worth considering

Samsung UE57 Series 28"

ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28"

LG 32UN550-W Monitor 32"

Acer Predator XB273K 27"

ASUS ROG Strix monitor XG27UQR 27"

5) Samsung UE57 Series 28" 4K monitor

Cost: $249.99

The Samsung UE57 series 28" 4K (Image via Amazon)

28 inch

3840*2160

60hz

1ms GTG

370 nits

TN panel

AMD Freesync

2 HDMI, 1 DP

4) ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28"

Price: $329.99

The Asus TUF 28 inch 4K (Image via Amazon)

28 inch

3840*2160

60hz

90% DCI P3

IPS panel

AMD Freesync

2 HDMI, 1 DP

3) LG 32UN550-W 4K Monitor 32"

Cost: $399.99

The LG 32UN550-W Monitor 32 inch (Image via Amazon)

32 inch

3820*2160

60hz

4ms GTG

90% DCI P3

AMD Free Sync

2) Acer Predator XB273K 27"

Price: $629.99

The Acer Predator XB273K 27" (Image via Amazon)

27 inch

3840*2160

120hz / 144hz

90% DCI P3

Nvidia Gsync

2 HDMI, 2 DP, 4 USB

1) ASUS Rog Strix 4K monitor XG27UQR 27"

Cost: $699

The ASUS Rog Strix monitor XG27UQR 27" (Image via Amazon)

27 inch

3840*2160

144hz

90% DCI P3

Nvidia Gsync

2 HDMI, 2 DP, 2 USB

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer