5 best GPU's for 1440p resolution

Even though 1080p/FHD is still pretty much the standard, gamers are slowly moving up resolution-wise. While 4K is still pretty expensive (both monitor and rig-wise), 1440p/QHD is the preferred middle ground for most gamers.

With the perfect balance between visual fidelity and frame rate, 1440p/QHD is the ideal sweet spot for games.

And with GPU prices slowly going back to normal (after nearly two years), it is the best time to upgrade to a 1440p capable card if you're looking for a new GPU.

These are the best picks for a 1440p capable GPU

Note: The list is sorted based on price and performance, i.e., low to high

5) GTX 1660 ti

Zotac 1660ti (Image via Amazon)

GPU brand Zotac/Nvidia CUDA cores 1,536 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1500-1770 Mhz Memory 6 GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s TFLOPs 5.5

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Medium-High 2560x1440

43 FPS AVG

39 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Medium 2560x1440

39 FPS AVG

32 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Medium 2560x1440

50 FPS AVG

38 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Normal-High 2560x1440

80 FPS AVG

59 FPS 1% Low

4) RTX 3060 ti

EVGA RTX 3060ti (Image via Amazon)

GPU brand EVGA/Nvidia CUDA cores 4,864 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1410-1665 Mhz Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s TFLOPs 16.2

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

70 FPS AVG

53 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality-RT Medium 2560x1440

54 FPS AVG

45 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

69 FPS AVG

49 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

130 FPS AVG

95 FPS 1% Low

3) RTX 3070

MSI RTX 3070 (Image via Amazon)

GPU brand MSI/Nvidia CUDA cores 5,888 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1500-1725 Mhz Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s TFLOPs 20.37

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

86 FPS AVG

69 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

70 FPS AVG

57 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

77 FPS AVG

54 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

150 FPS AVG

105 FPS 1% Low

2) RX 6800XT

ASrock RX 6800XT (Image via Amazon)

GPU brand ASrock/AMD RDNA cores 4,608 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1825-2250 Mhz Memory 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 512 GB/s TFLOPs 20.74

Let's look at some benchmarks below:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440

81 FPS AVG

66 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440

69 FPS AVG

54 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

100 FPS AVG

74 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440

168 FPS AVG

120 FPS 1% Low

1) RTX 3080

Zotac RTX 3080 (Image via Amazon)

GPU brand Zotac/Nvidia CUDA cores 8,704 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1440-1710 Mhz Memory 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bandwidth 760 GB/s TFLOPs 29.76

Let's look at some benchmarks below:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440

86 FPS AVG

67 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440

77 FPS AVG

64 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

81 FPS AVG

58 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440

166 FPS AVG

121 FPS 1% Low

