5 best GPU's for 1440p resolution

Even though 1080p/FHD is still pretty much the standard, gamers are slowly moving up resolution-wise. While 4K is still pretty expensive (both monitor and rig-wise), 1440p/QHD is the preferred middle ground for most gamers.
With the perfect balance between visual fidelity and frame rate, 1440p/QHD is the ideal sweet spot for games.
And with GPU prices slowly going back to normal (after nearly two years), it is the best time to upgrade to a 1440p capable card if you're looking for a new GPU.
These are the best picks for a 1440p capable GPU
Note: The list is sorted based on price and performance, i.e., low to high
5) GTX 1660 ti
Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:
Red Dead Redemption 2/Medium-High 2560x1440
- 43 FPS AVG
- 39 FPS 1% Low
Cyberpunk 2077/Medium 2560x1440
- 39 FPS AVG
- 32 FPS 1% Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Medium 2560x1440
- 50 FPS AVG
- 38 FPS 1% Low
Call of Duty Warzone/Normal-High 2560x1440
- 80 FPS AVG
- 59 FPS 1% Low
4) RTX 3060 ti
Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:
Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440
- 70 FPS AVG
- 53 FPS 1% Low
Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality-RT Medium 2560x1440
- 54 FPS AVG
- 45 FPS 1% Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 69 FPS AVG
- 49 FPS 1% Low
Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440
- 130 FPS AVG
- 95 FPS 1% Low
3) RTX 3070
Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:
Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440
- 86 FPS AVG
- 69 FPS 1% Low
Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440
- 70 FPS AVG
- 57 FPS 1% Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 77 FPS AVG
- 54 FPS 1% Low
Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440
- 150 FPS AVG
- 105 FPS 1% Low
2) RX 6800XT
Let's look at some benchmarks below:
Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440
- 81 FPS AVG
- 66 FPS 1% Low
Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440
- 69 FPS AVG
- 54 FPS 1% Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 100 FPS AVG
- 74 FPS 1% Low
Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 168 FPS AVG
- 120 FPS 1% Low
1) RTX 3080
Let's look at some benchmarks below:
Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440
- 86 FPS AVG
- 67 FPS 1% Low
Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440
- 77 FPS AVG
- 64 FPS 1% Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 81 FPS AVG
- 58 FPS 1% Low
Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440
- 166 FPS AVG
- 121 FPS 1% Low