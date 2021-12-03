×
5 best GPU's for 1440p resolution

RTX 3070 Founder's Edition (Image via Nvidia)
Aratrik Debnath
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Listicle

Even though 1080p/FHD is still pretty much the standard, gamers are slowly moving up resolution-wise. While 4K is still pretty expensive (both monitor and rig-wise), 1440p/QHD is the preferred middle ground for most gamers.

With the perfect balance between visual fidelity and frame rate, 1440p/QHD is the ideal sweet spot for games.

And with GPU prices slowly going back to normal (after nearly two years), it is the best time to upgrade to a 1440p capable card if you're looking for a new GPU.

These are the best picks for a 1440p capable GPU

  1. RTX 3080
  2. RX 6800 XT
  3. RTX 3070
  4. RTX 3060 ti
  5. GTX 1660 ti

Note: The list is sorted based on price and performance, i.e., low to high

5) GTX 1660 ti

Zotac 1660ti (Image via Amazon)
Zotac 1660ti (Image via Amazon)
GPU brandZotac/Nvidia
CUDA cores1,536
Base Clock / Boost Clock1500-1770 Mhz
Memory6 GB GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth288 GB/s
TFLOPs5.5 

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Medium-High 2560x1440

  • 43 FPS AVG
  • 39 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Medium 2560x1440

  • 39 FPS AVG
  • 32 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Medium 2560x1440

  • 50 FPS AVG
  • 38 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Normal-High 2560x1440

  • 80 FPS AVG
  • 59 FPS 1% Low

4) RTX 3060 ti

EVGA RTX 3060ti (Image via Amazon)
EVGA RTX 3060ti (Image via Amazon)
GPU brandEVGA/Nvidia
CUDA cores4,864
Base Clock / Boost Clock1410-1665 Mhz
Memory8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s
TFLOPs16.2

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

  • 70 FPS AVG
  • 53 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality-RT Medium 2560x1440

  • 54 FPS AVG
  • 45 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 69 FPS AVG
  • 49 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

  • 130 FPS AVG
  • 95 FPS 1% Low

3) RTX 3070

MSI RTX 3070 (Image via Amazon)
MSI RTX 3070 (Image via Amazon)
GPU brandMSI/Nvidia
CUDA cores5,888
Base Clock / Boost Clock1500-1725 Mhz
Memory8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s
TFLOPs20.37

Below are some benchmarks at 1440p:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

  • 86 FPS AVG
  • 69 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

  • 70 FPS AVG
  • 57 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 77 FPS AVG
  • 54 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-DLSS Quality 2560x1440

  • 150 FPS AVG
  • 105 FPS 1% Low

2) RX 6800XT

ASrock RX 6800XT (Image via Amazon)
ASrock RX 6800XT (Image via Amazon)
GPU brandASrock/AMD
RDNA  cores4,608
Base Clock / Boost Clock1825-2250 Mhz
Memory16 GB GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth512 GB/s
TFLOPs20.74

Let's look at some benchmarks below:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440

  • 81 FPS AVG
  • 66 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440

  • 69 FPS AVG
  • 54 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 100 FPS AVG
  • 74 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 168 FPS AVG
  • 120 FPS 1% Low

1) RTX 3080

Zotac RTX 3080 (Image via Amazon)
Zotac RTX 3080 (Image via Amazon)
GPU brandZotac/Nvidia
CUDA cores8,704
Base Clock / Boost Clock1440-1710 Mhz
Memory10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bandwidth760 GB/s
TFLOPs29.76

Let's look at some benchmarks below:

Red Dead Redemption 2/Ultra 2560x1440

  • 86 FPS AVG
  • 67 FPS 1% Low

Cyberpunk 2077/Ultra 2560x1440

  • 77 FPS AVG
  • 64 FPS 1% Low

Assassin's Creed Valhalla/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 81 FPS AVG
  • 58 FPS 1% Low

Call of Duty Warzone/Ultra-High 2560x1440

  • 166 FPS AVG
  • 121 FPS 1% Low

Edited by Ravi Iyer
