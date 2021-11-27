5 best budget GPU's in 2021

There was a time not so far in the past when a budget GPU meant a "budget GPU". But during the early pandemic days of 2020, GPU prices skyrocketed. And even though they are still higher than usual, there are still some deals worth getting at this point.

The graphics card (along with the CPU) is the pride of every PC gamer. It is one of the main deciding factors of how good games will run on your PC. Hence below, we will list some 'Budget' GPUs for entry-mid level gaming.

Budget GPU's worth considering

This article will cover the following 5 GPUs:

GT 1030 2GB

GTX 1050ti 4GB

GTX 1650 Super 4GB

RX 5500XT 4GB

GTX 1660 Super 6GB

5) Asus Geforce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5

(Price: $146)

A GT 1030 (Image via amazon.com)

The only sub $150 GPU on our list, the GT 1030 is a great entry-level GPU for tasks like 1080p streaming, basic photo editing, and even gaming (obviously low-end or older gen games like CSGO and Dota 2).

Brand Asus VRAM 2 GB GDDR5 Clock Speed 1506 Mhz Outputs 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D

Check it out here.

4) MSI Low Profile GTX 1050ti 4GB

(Price: $290)

A MSI GTX 1050ti 4GB (Image via amazon.com)

The legendary Budget GPU, is now nearly $300, but is still a decent GPU for even most of the newer AAA games, albeit at 1280 x 720 low settings.

Brand MSI VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 Clock Speed 1392 Mhz Output 1 DP, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D

Get it here.

3) Asus TUF Gaming GTX 1650 Super Over-Clocked 4GB

(Price: $480)

An Asus TUF gaming GTX 1650 Super (Image via Amazon)

The 1650 Super is the one card that costs under $500 and can still run nearly all games at 1920 x 1080, 60fps (obviously settings will have to be lowered).

Brand ASUS VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 Clock Speed 1800 Mhz Output 1 DP, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D

Check it out here.

2) MSI Gaming Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

(Price: $559)

MSI RX 5500XT (image via amazon.com)

The RX 5500XT from AMD is a great option under $700 to consider, unless you can get a 1660 Super or better at this price range.

Brand MSI VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 Clock Speed 1845 Mhz Outputs 3 DP, 1 HDMI

Get it here.

1) Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1660 Super 6 GB

(Price: $670)

Geforce GTX 1660 Super (Image via amazon.com)

The Best budget GPU under $700 right now, the 1660 Super, with its 6 GB VRAM, has enough grunt for the majority of day-to-day tasks and heavy gaming.

Brand Zotac VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 Clock Speed 1785 Mhz Outputs 3 DP, 1 HDMI

Check it out here.

While GPU prices may go down next year, they are unlikely to decrease this year, so if you want to get a budget GPU for work or gaming, you might as well pull the trigger while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last.

