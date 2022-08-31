AMD teases RX 7000 series GPUs with RDNA 3: Expected release date, leaked specs, and more

AMD teased the upcoming RX 7000 graphics card lineup last night at the Ryzen 7000 launch event. The GPU series is still in pre-production and is expected to launch later this year.

The RX 7000 series of GPUs will be based on a new architecture called RDNA 3, which is said to be much better than the older RDNA 2. New Ryzen 7000 APUs will be launched with graphics processors based on this architecture.

The RX 7000 graphics card lineup will take on the Nvidia Geforce RTX 40 series, which will be launched later this year. AMD has been tight-lipped about the graphics processors. Although it confirmed that it is working on the products, no concrete information, specs, or release dates have been revealed.

Leaked Radeon RX 7000 specs

The upcoming GPUs based on the RDNA 3 architecture already have their names. The highest-end GPU is called Navi 31. Other GPUs in the lineup are named Navi 32 and Navi 33.

Navi 31

A render of a Radeon GPU (Image via AMD)

The Navi 31 GPU is based on the TSMC 5nm manufacturing process node, as CEO Lisa Su confirmed last night at the Ryzen 7000 launch event. It has 1 GCD and 6 MCDs.

The graphics card has up to 24 GB of GDDR6 memory capable of up to 20 Gbps. It is based on a 384-bit bus. The memory has a total bandwidth of up to 960 Gbps. It has a 192 MB infinity cache. The graphics card will possibly have a TDP of 350W.

The flagship SKU based on this GPU will be the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Navi 32

The Radeon RX 7000 demo (Image via AMD)

The Navi 32 GPU will also be based on the 5nm manufacturing process node. This GPU has 1 GCD and 4 MCDs. It can support up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. It is based on a 256-bit bus. The memory speed and bandwidth of this GPU are not yet known. It might have a TDP of 250W.

The flagship SKU based on this GPU will be the Radeon RX 7700 XT or the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Navi 33

An overview of the upcoming RDNA 3 architecture (Image via AMD)

The Navi 33 GPU is the lowest-tier GPU in the Radeon RX 7000 lineup. This GPU only has one GCD. These GPUs have a maximum capacity of 8 GB of memory based on a much narrower 128-bit bus. Navi 33 GPUs have a maximum TDP of 150W. It has an Infinity Cache of 32 MB.

The flagship SKY based on this GPU will be the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

Release date of the Radeon RX 7000 lineup

AMD has not revealed a release date for the upcoming RX 7000 lineup of GPUs. At the launch event, AMD CEO Lisa Su said that the GPUs will "launch later this year."

The Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch on September 27. Thus, the Radeon RX 7000 series will not be announced until at least October. It is expected to be revealed in October 2022 and will launch next month.

Alongside the Ryzen 7000 launch, AMD showcased a gameplay demo of Lies of P. The game runs smoothly on AMD hardware. However, AMD did not reveal any further information on the upcoming hardware.

