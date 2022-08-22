Should you wait for AMD Ryzen 7000 or upgrade your CPU now? Leaked specs, estimated release date, and more

The AMD Ryzen 7000 will be revealed on August 29, 2022. Gamers are just a week away from the next generation of Team Red processors.

The company has maintained its lead since the introduction of Ryzen in 2017. Zen 4 will be the biggest haul in the ongoing lineup.

Although AMD will announce the new processors before the end of this month, we have no information on the retail availability of the first generation of AM5 processors.

Several leaks have also revealed SKUs and specs of the upcoming generation. AMD has confirmed some of the leaks over time.

Ryzen 7000: Faster cores, similar core count

A Ryzen 7000 CPU is installed on the AM5 socket (Image via AMD)

Unlike Intel, which has been increasing the core count on their latest processors, AMD is undertaking a more subtle approach. The newer chips will come with similar core counts as the last generation.

However, with significantly improved single-core performances, these chips will perform just as well as Team Blue's offerings.

Integrated RDNA 2 GPUs

With the upcoming Zen 4 lineup, the company will also introduce a feature Intel has had for generations. Each AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU will pack some form of integrated graphics. These upcoming CPUs are expected to introduce RDNA 2-based iGPUs.

AMD is also known for its APUs, which pack enough gaming performance to substitute a discrete graphics card. The Ryzen 7000 APUs will pack RDNA 3-based graphics processors.

New AM5 socket

An overview of the upcoming AM5 socket (Image via AMD)

With Zen 4-based processors, AMD will introduce its new and improved AM5 socket. The company has made a few key credible decisions with this new socket:

AMD has shifted to Land Grid Array (LGA) from Pin Grid Array (PGA). Although both have pros and cons, LGA proves far more secure and easy to install. Intel has been using LGA for a long time. However, AMD stuck with PGA till AM4. AM5 will introduce a 1718 pin LGA socket. All coolers built for the older AM4 socket will be supported in the new platform. Thus, cooler manufacturers will not have to add AM5 support individually. The new platform will add support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5 memory. Intel has already introduced these features with Alder Lake processors. Support for up to 170W of power output. Although the upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors will probably not be rated for up to 170W, the platform will have capabilities to handle future processors with increased power outputs.

Support for DDR5

These new processors will add support for faster and more capable DDR5 memory. Recently, a Ryzen 7000 CPU was spotted supporting DDR5 RAM with frequencies of up to 6400 MT/s. Compared, Intel's processors support up to 4800 MT/s.

AMD's processors will improvise on DDR5 support compared to Intel's first iteration of the technology.

Should users wait for Zen 4?

witeken @witeken Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake https://t.co/AuyRN2eeMU

Zen 4 promises improved single-core performance and heightened computing prowess. Future Team Red systems will make for a solid gaming rig. With Ryzen 7000 knocking at the door, this might be the right time to delay a system upgrade.

Intel is also coming up with their Raptor Lake series of processors later this year. Leaks have shown that these processors are 15-20% faster than their previous generation counterparts.

However, the critical problem with these upcoming processors is the budget. Leaks have promised that Ryzen 7000 processors will be costlier than Zen 3 offerings.

Also, the upcoming Ryzen processors will only support DDR5 memory. Thus, users will be forced to buy expensive memory sticks that do not promise much performance difference.

Intel will allegedly retain support for DDR4 and DDR5 memory, like Alder Lake, with 13th gen Raptor Lake chips. Users opting for chips from Team Blue will thus have an option to choose from.

In conclusion, those who wait for the Zen 4 will not be disappointed. However, they should have enough money to spend on the new technology.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

