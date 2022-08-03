AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU spotted alongside DDR5-6400 RAM

Ryzen CPUs and fast memory have a long relationship. Thus, it is no surprise that the upcoming Ryzen 7000 lineup will feature blisteringly quick DDR5 memory.

These upcoming chips will specifically benefit from fast-running RAM as their internal fabric is directly linked to the MT/s the memory can handle.

Following these specifications, a Raphael Zen 4-based CPU was recently spotted with a DDR5 memory of 6400 MT/s bandwidth. The blurry CPU-Z screenshot was shared on the social media platform Bilibili, but the post was recently deleted.

A Twitter user shared the image on Twitter (above), which hinted at the fact that the screenshot belongs to overclocker Toppc.

Why is this Ryzen 7000 leak newsworthy?

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chip (Image via AMD)

For those living under the rock, Intel Alder Lake CPUs support memory frequencies of only up to 4800 MT/s via DDR5. While DDR5-6400 RAM has already hit the market with companies like G.Skill introducing their Trident Z5 sticks, support has been limited as no chips support such speeds.

Earlier, AMD revealed that the company would bring support for high memory speeds. It also announced that chips in labs were hitting "speeds that you maybe thought weren't possible."

The leaked screenshot showcases DDR5-6400 memory with a CAS latency of only 32. According to DDR5 standards, this is low-latency memory and will cost users several hundred dollars these days.

DDR5 memory has not matured enough yet. The fastest DDR4 memory can go as low as 7ns while considering the first-word latency. But most DDR5 memories have high latencies that range from CL40 to above, and frequencies top out at 4800 MT/s (considering Alder Lake's limitations).

This makes the newer standard slower than DDR4, giving the latter an advantage in workloads. DDR5, thus, fails to keep up, even with its significantly higher memory bandwidth.

However, this recent leak with a Ryzen 7000 CPU and DDR5-6400 memory with tight timings of 32-38-38-96 might hint that latencies will fall. The featured memory stick has a first-word latency of 10ns, among the fastest memory sticks ever sold.

Recent developments surrounding leak

Hardware Overclocker Toppc did not comment on the leak. He mentioned that the information is still under NDA.

However, a Twitter user has confirmed with the overclocker that the system was indeed based on a Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU. Also, the FCLK on the chip was "able to synchronize to 3200 MHz. (4xDIMM)."

The Ryzen 7000 launch is one of the most awaited events in the DIY PC building community. Team Red will push new boundaries with these upcoming CPUs. The leaks and rumors so far hint at the same.

