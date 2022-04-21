5 best DDR5 RAM in 2022

DDR5 RAM has recently been released alongside the newest 12th generation Intel Core Alder Lake chipsets and took the PC world by storm. As PCs continue to evolve, we often see components like CPUs and GPU’s stepping up with newer generations.

Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (SDRAM) is one component that differs from this upgrade trend in the PC space. So far, we have only seen six generations of SDRAM, including the newest iteration, DDR5.

Due to novelty, the pricing is at a premium but is expected to drop sometime around 2022. However, the common consensus currently revolves around big-time technology journalists building a narrative that recommends refraining from upgrading, with the primary reason being pricing, of course.

Performance is also a negligible improvement, but that is arguably false. One can see significant gains if paired with the right hardware. If I were in the market for some new RAM, I'd bite the bullet and buy some.

Explore these best-in-class DDR5 RAM sticks

1) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz

G.Skill is a brand synonymous with blazing fast and reliable RAM modules, and this DDR5 RAM from G.Skill is no exception. With a price point of $400, you get two dual-channel memory sticks for every 16 GB (2*16). These memory sticks are some of the fastest DDR5 RAM in the market, with 6000 MHz memory speed.

These ram sticks will blaze through any intense task you throw at them, whether high-end gaming or video editing. If you want the fastest RAM in the market with fancy RGB, you know the recommendation.

2) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB (2*16) DDR5 5600 MHz

Corsair is a master at providing great hardware that effortlessly resonates with software optimization. Dominator Platinum has hardware-assisted voltage regulation that enables safe and easy overclocking through the Corsair iCUE software.

At $369, the Dominator Platinum is an exceptional value, given its overclocking potential. Corsair also retails a 64 GB (2*32) variant at a premium if the need persists.

3) Kingston Technology Fury Beast DDR5 32GB (2*16) 5200MHz

Kingston Fury Beast is one of the best value DDR5 RAM sticks. Although these are not the fastest RAM sticks available, they provide decent overclocking potential with their on-die ECC (ODECC) technology.

As the name suggests, Fury Beast deceives one with a flashy component, but in all actuality, the RAM sticks are extremely sleek and offer a stealth black design. So if you’re in search of a minimal and affordable DDR5 upgrade that annihilates games like Halo Infinite and Fortnite, Kingston has got you covered.

4) XPG Lancer DDR5 RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 5200MHz

XPG Lancer DDR5 is one of the best-built RAM sticks available presently. Lancer strikes the perfect balance between a sleek and trendy RGB look. The RGB can be configured easily and supports RGB Sync software included in many motherboard manufacturers.

These sticks also follow the on-die ECC DDR5 technology and have incredible memory corruption and failure protection capabilities. XPG Lancer is a well-rounded RAM that focuses on reliability as its core strength.

5) Crucial RAM DDR5 32GB (2*16) 4800MHz

This Crucial DDR5 RAM has the lowest speeds of all the other RAM modules mentioned in the list. What makes it special is its outstanding price-to-performance value. Crucial can deliver this specific value through its minimal and core functionality-driven product emphasis.

This DDR5 RAM works great out of the box without additional tweaking, making it a carefree entry into the DDR5 space considering the overall value and ease of operation. If you are still hesitant about the speed of the RAM, the RAM features module voltage regulation coupled with the standard On-die ECC functionality, from which you can overclock to a decent extent.

