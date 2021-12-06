How much RAM is optimum for gaming in 2021? 

It's the year 2021, and the gaming sector has gained more popularity than ever due to the ongoing pandemic, and RAM plays an important role. As people adopt work-from-home roles and face-to-face interactions are significantly less, many have turned to the world of gaming.

To play video games, it's necessary to upgrade one's setup, such as adding a gaming keyboard or a gaming mouse, but especially in terms of RAM. While getting a gaming PC can be the simplest trick, it is always advisable to check the intricacies of RAM for any system.

RAM, or Random Access Memory, is a temporary memory that is part of any computing setup. While files are generally stored on devices like a hard disk, having adequate RAM is necessary as it holds part of the game and helps speed up the entire process from loading to running it efficiently.

Sufficient RAM for games released in 2021

Gaming tends to take up a bit more space, and it also requires a bit more speed than any other work. Of course, it depends on the type of game that is played. Usually, any device should have at least 8 GB of RAM. However, this can at most run indie games, which have light requirements

16GB RAM is meant to be on the safe side. This is the recommended amount for most AAA titles that have been released in 2021 so far. This is the market standard for most gaming PCs in the current market.

But having 32GB means the person is secured for the next 1-2 years. It is also a good idea to get 32GB RAM if one wants to use any RAM-intensive software. 32 GB is overkill in 2021, but if a person builds a device in 2021 with the next couple of years in mind and can afford the expense, 32 GB may not be a bad idea.

Major functions of RAM in a gaming PC

RAM serves two major functions. They are:

Reading files - A hard drive has the power to store a huge number of files. But in a scattered way. So, accessing these files can take a long time to load. With the help of adequate RAM, the files load a lot faster. Therefore, it makes the user's work easier and quicker, including video games.

Temporary storage - RAM also acts as a temporary storage space. It stores provisional data and program files. As a result, the responsiveness and speed of the programs increase.

Some common tips to remember while deciding the RAM

Additionally, gamers should always invest in a separate Graphics card. These devices have a separate vRAM that focuses on running the game only and helps the device withstand the additional load.

Also, knowing the types and clock speed of the RAMs are equally important. 2 RAMs of the same capacity will not have equal efficiency if there are differences in the DDR types or clock speeds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar