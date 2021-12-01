5 best keyboards to buy for gaming in 2022

Gaming keyboards are often seen as a fancy tool that suits the RGB quotient of gamers and is mistaken as peripherals that are part of professional gaming only. The truth is that gaming keyboards are a lot more than colorful devices and are widely used by professionals outside the realm of gaming as well.

The keyboard industry became very shallow in the early 2000s when keyboards were seen as mere peripherals. As gaming gained traction as a profession, the importance of specialized devices increased. With faster actuation time, better response and linear keys, gaming keyboards have gained importance.

What to consider while buying a gaming keyboard?

The switch

Gaming keyboards are primarily mechanical keyboards, and each mechanical keyboard has different types of switches. The most commonly available switches are clicky blue and linear red, and it's very important to match the switch with the purpose it is being bought for.

Type of connector

Gaming keyboards are available on Bluetooth and wired. When it comes to wires, some keyboards allow detachable cables while others do not. In cases where the cable is not detachable, the cable may be braided or non-braided. When going for an expensive model, it's always advisable to go for braided cables at the least.

Size

Not every keyboard is a full-body keyboard, and the two popular variants are the 80% and 60/65 % types that have 80 % and 60/65% of a full-body layout. There are also ergonomic options like split keyboards explicitly made for gaming purposes.

Budget

Previously, gaming keyboards used to be expensive. But, with increased demand and production, mechanical keyboards no longer cost too much, although there are also expensive options. Knowing your budget beforehand helps streamline your choices as well.

Top 5 gaming keyboards in 2022

Based on the available options on the market, the five best mechanical gaming keyboards are as follows:

Razer Huntsman Mini ($89.99)

Corsair K70 RGB Mk. 2 ($109.99)

Adata XPG Summoner ($79.99(

Keychron K2 ($94.99)

Razer Hunstman Elite ($199.99)

For the sake of simplicity, custom keyboards have not been featured. However, most of these keyboards are hot-swappable, and the Keychron allows endless customization to its users.

There is no limit to budgets, but value for money spent has been considered. Also, these prices are MRP at the time of listing and there are discounts available on different sellers from time to time.

5) Razer Huntsman Mini

Structure: 60%

Connector: Wired

RGB: Yes

Switches: Clicky/Linear

The Razer Huntsman mini is a compact edition of the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard (Image via Youtube/Razer)

The Razer Huntsman mini is the 60% variant of the full-sized Razer Huntsman Elite and it is a great gaming keyboard. However, the lack of arrows and functional keys makes this suitable only for gaming purposes mainly.

4) Corsair K70 RGB Mk. 2

Structure: Full

Connector: Wired

RGB: Yes

Switches: Clicky Blue/Linear Red/Tactile Brown/Silent Speed

The rapidfire variant comes with a low-profile gaming keyboard version (Image via Digital Trends)

The K70 Mk. 2 from Corsair is an acceptable offering with Cherry MX switches available in four different variants, making this keyboard highly suitable for different purposes.

3) Adata XPG Summoner

Structure: Full

Connector: Wired

RGB: Yes

Switches: Clicky Blue/Linear Red/Speed Silver

The XPG Summoner is a great gaming keyboard at an affordable price (Image via Adata)

The Adata XPG summoner also comes with Cherry MX switches and is a cheaper option over the Corsair K70 Mk. 2. However, the lower cost doesn't equate to a lesser quality, and the XPG Summoner has quickly gained fame since its launch.

2) Keychron K2

Structure: 60%

Connector: Wireless

RGB: Yes

Switches: Tactile Brown

The Keychron K2 by default comes with Gateron switches (Image via Sto5Mac)

The Keychron K2 is customizable, so there are other key options as well. Made by keyboard enthusiasts, Keychron is not without flaws despite the massive hype. However, many of the cons can be managed with which makes the K2 an excellent gaming keyboard.

1) Razer Huntsman Elite

Structure: Full

Connector: Wired

RGB: Yes

Switches: Clicky

The Razer Huntsman Elite is as good as it gets (Image via Razer)

Razer Huntsman Elite is pretty much what it can get for a mechanical gaming keyboard. It comes with its own Razer purple switches that create a tactile, clicky bump when typing. Whether it is gaming or typing, the Razer Huntsman Elite does it all.

