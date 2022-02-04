Halo Infinite (February 3) patch notes: 343 finally brings Big Team Battle fixes, HCS variant to custom games, and more

Halo Infinite recently released a patch that promises to fix ongoing issues with Big Team Battle (BTB) multiplayer game mode.

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter franchise. The game blends physics-based mobility with arcade gunplay to deliver a fun and entertaining title. The free-to-play multiplayer has garnered a massive player base across the world.

One of the most consistent issues with the title has been with its Big Team Battle (BTB) mode, which is one of the iconic modes of the Halo franchise. However, the interpretation of Halo Infinite failed to translate the fun properly. The mode often ended up being barren and a tad bit annoying after long waiting periods.

The latest patch promises to fix many issues regarding the mode.

Multiplayer changes in Halo Infinite

The biggest improvement this patch brings is the Big Team Battle (BTB) fixes, which has been a long time coming. Players should be able to find matches quicker and increase spawn rates of Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths, which will make the game mode more fun and engaging.

Halo Support @HaloSupport #HaloInfinite update is now live with changes to BTB, Oddball, and Custom Games. If you are currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.1 GB or less). More info in the February 3 update section of our release notes: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… A #HaloInfinite update is now live with changes to BTB, Oddball, and Custom Games. If you are currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.1 GB or less). More info in the February 3 update section of our release notes: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/6XCtJ9U5ul

Download size

Update only (all platforms): approximately 1.1 GB or less.

Big Team Battle fixes:

Matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB). Players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.

Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps.

Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color but may still start the match in different map areas.

Join in updated progress rules to avoid matchmaking into nearly complete games.

Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists:

One minute is added back to the timer if the score is tied when a round’s timer runs out. The round will be declared a tie if the score is tied at the end of the additional minute.

The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.

Changes to the custom game playlist:

Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer added to the Custom Game modes list.

In Custom Games, changes to Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag, and Tactical Slayer game options update correctly.

Edited by Srijan Sen