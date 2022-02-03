"We need more time": Halo Infinite developers not ready to announce co-op and Forge plans

Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, had a bit of bad news for fans of the first-person shooter earlier this week. He said that the team needs a bit more time to finalize their plans, so they cannot make any concrete announcements just yet.

Staten did say that getting this news out is his top priority and that an update will be offered as soon as possible. This comes after the extension to Season 1, which is being pushed to May 2022.

Joseph Staten @joestaten Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can. Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can.

Why Halo Infinite needs extra time for further announcements

Fans were supposed to get some news on the major updates coming to Halo Infinite back in January, but that never materialized. Instead, fans have had to wait and speculate on what to expect, and when.

According to Staten when he spoke to Eurogamer back in November, his goal is still what was said before - Campaign Co-Op in Season 2, and Forge with Season 3. They are still goals for the company, but there are no dates that can be given.

“And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”

It’s important for this mode to launch and work correctly, considering the various problems Halo Infinite has had, and not just cheaters in ranked. One thing that has let down fans is Big Team Battle.

The game's Big Team Battle mode has been in absolute shambles. The first major addition to the game has been broken for months, and no number of changes or hotfixes have done anything to stop the issues that have come with it.

If this launched broken, it could irreparably damage 343 Industries’ goodwill with their fans if Campaign Co-Op launches in a similar state, or if Forge shows up broken. So right now, Joseph Staten assures fans that news about the content roadmap is on the way. The developers just need a little more time for now.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan