Halo Infinite Season 2: Possible release window, expected features, and more

Halo Infinite Season 2 is eagerly awaited by the entire community but there have been delays towards its release due to problems with bugs and glitches. With 343 Industries focussing on fixing the problems first, Season 2 will now be released a lot later than what was anticipated earlier.

The original estimate would have seen the new season arrive near springtime in 2022. However, the problem with Halo Infinite has not just been about bugs and glitches, as management decisions have created delays as well. One great example is the incident of the reward system of the last Fracture event, which had a clear case of false advertisement.

With the start of 2022 and based on leaks, the community has been speculating on a potential release window and features coming to the title. If the leaks ultimately turn out to be true, Season 2 will be quite exciting for all the fans and players of the game.

All information about the release window and potential additions to Halo Infinite's Season 2

343 initially planned for each season of the game to last for three months. In light of the situation the game finds itself in, it has been shifted and changed by the devs. The change in the decision will see a longer Season 1, which will now be almost twice as long as originally thought.

This means that May 2022 will be a potential release period for the next season of the latest Halo installment. Just like the current season, the second season of the game will potentially have its own Battle Pass along with several customization items.

While there have been no official revelations, several leaks have taken place so far that showcase some of the items that players may find in the actual release.

Halo Infinite Countdown @HaloInfiniteETA There are 113 days until Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which includes Campaign Co-Op. There are 113 days until Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which includes Campaign Co-Op.

Additionally, players will be able to level up their Season 1 Battle Pass even if the next season arrives. This has been confirmed by 343 Industries in the past.

Community leaks and rumors about Season 2 items of Halo Infinite

A recent leak has shown some of the potential items that could be a part of the Battle Pass in Season 2. The leak contained several helmet visors. Although it has not been confirmed that these are all the colors, there could be more when Season 2 comes.

Remember that this is only a leak, and the actual Season 2 of the game could be entirely different. Also, given that Season 2 is close to four months away from now, there could be more leaks and reveals in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi